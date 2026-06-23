South African Local Government Association calls for tougher measures to curb political violence ahead of 2026 Local Government Elections

SALGA calls for tougher measures to curb political violence ahead of 2026 Local Government Elections

Pretoria – The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) is calling for stronger measures to curb political violence and killings ahead of the 2026 local government elections.

This call follows a series of deadly incidents over the weekend in three provinces. In Cape Town, a by-election candidate was shot dead; in Gqeberha, a ward councillor was gunned down; and in the West Rand, two men affiliated with a political party were killed. SALGA extends its deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives in these attacks.

Tragically, these incidents are not isolated. They form part of a deeply concerning pattern of violence that often intensifies around election time. Data from SALGA’s Municipal Violence Incident Reporting (MVIR) system shows that hundreds of incidents – ranging from threats and intimidation to killings – have been recorded since 2000 to date in the local government sphere, with heightened incidents during election periods.

Political violence undermines the foundations of our democracy. It creates fear, discourages citizens from serving in public office, and erodes the integrity of electoral processes. No one should ever lose their life simply for participating in democratic activities.

SALGA strongly condemns these callous acts of violence and calls on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and decisively to bring those responsible to justice. Political killings must be treated as priority crimes, with urgent investigations and heightened police visibility in identified hotspots. Prosecutions should also be expedited, and perpetrators must face the full might of the law, and consequences visible enough to send an unequivocal message that violence has no place in democratic contestation.

SALGA further calls on all political parties, candidates and communities to uphold the values of peaceful democratic contestation and to act decisively against intimidation, inflammatory conduct and factional violence. Political parties have a responsibility to manage internal contestation responsibly, promote tolerance among supporters, cooperate fully with law enforcement, and ensure that competition for public office never becomes a trigger for violence.

SALGA remains committed to working with government, law enforcement, and all stakeholders to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming local government elections and ensure the safety of councillors and communities.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Motalatale Modiba | E-mail: mmodiba@salga.org.za | Mobile: 072 515 3022

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