North West Treasury hosts Youth Summit to advance financial sustainability, economic inclusion and service delivery

Provincial Treasury hosts Youth Summit to Advance Financial Sustainability, Economic Inclusion and Service Delivery

MEC for Finance, Kenetswe Mosenogi in collaboration with stakeholders including Finance Accounting Service Sector Education and Training (FASSET), Public Service Sector Education and Training Authority (SETA), Media Information and Communication Technologies Sector Education and Training Authority (MICT SETA), South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) and various banking institutions, hosted a Youth Summit in Mahikeng attended by over 300 learners and students from the Ngaka Modiri District.

Held as part of the Youth Month programme and the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Student Uprisings, the summit sought to empower young people with information on career pathways, skills development and the many opportunities available to them through government, the education sector and industry partners.

Speaking at the Youth Summit MEC Kenetswe Mosenogi said “the greatest tribute we can pay to the generation of 1976 is to ensure that the opportunities they fought for are used in building a better South Africa.”

The initiative reflected a shared commitment to ensuring that young people are equipped to make informed career choices, access educational and training opportunities and prepare themselves for the demands of a rapidly changing world of work.

“As we honour the legacy of the youth of 1976, we are reminded that investing in the aspirations and potential of today's youth is essential to building a prosperous and inclusive South Africa”, remarked Mosenogi.

The summit provided a platform for dialogue on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, innovation, skills development and employment opportunities. Participants explored practical solutions to challenges affecting young people and shared ideas on expanding economic opportunities across the province.

Addressing the youth summit, the Acting Head of Department Mr. Geo Paul said this engagement serves as a strategic initiative in aligning the provincial government youth development agenda with the mandate of Provincial Treasury’s mandate for sound financial government and building an inclusive economy.

The North West Provincial Treasury continues to support youth development through programmes that create pathways to education, employment and entrepreneurship. The department remains committed to working with its partners to create opportunities that empower young people, encourage innovation and promote inclusive economic growth.

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