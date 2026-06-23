Influential Women Highlights: Nicole Butler, Executive Vice President of the American Wood Protection Association

CLERMONT, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Consensus-Based Standards and Cross-Industry Collaboration Across Critical Infrastructure SectorsNicole Butler is a seasoned executive and standards development expert currently serving as Executive Vice President of the American Wood Protection Association (AWPA) in the Greater Orlando area. With more than two decades of experience, she has built a distinguished career leading complex strategic initiatives, fostering stakeholder collaboration, and driving organizational success across highly technical and multi-stakeholder environments.In her current role, Nicole oversees the full scope of AWPA operations, including management of technical committees, coordination of annual meetings, and leadership in the development of comprehensive industry standards that support the durability, safety, and sustainability of wood products. Her work plays a critical role in ensuring that industry practices remain scientifically grounded, widely accepted, and aligned with evolving environmental and engineering requirements.Before joining AWPA, Nicole spent over 20 years with the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), where she advanced through multiple leadership positions. During her tenure, she focused on the development of telecommunications standards and strategic industry initiatives, including high-impact projects in cybersecurity, smart cities, and next-generation communication technologies. She worked extensively with cross-functional teams and executive-level stakeholders to deliver industry-wide solutions that influenced communication infrastructure across North America. This experience established her as a respected leader in project management, organizational coordination, and consensus-based standards development across diverse and rapidly evolving sectors.Nicole’s professional philosophy is grounded in collaboration, mentorship, and the belief that consensus-driven standards play a foundational role in improving how society functions. She is widely recognized for her ability to bring together competing interests in non-competitive environments, guiding stakeholders toward shared goals and unified outcomes. Her leadership style is both proactive and people-centered, emphasizing clarity, communication, and mutual respect.She holds a Degree in Psychology from the University of Florida, which further strengthens her approach to leadership and organizational development. Her academic background contributes to her deep understanding of interpersonal dynamics, enabling her to build trust, facilitate dialogue, and guide complex groups toward productive consensus.Nicole attributes her success to being surrounded by individuals who believed in her potential, her willingness to listen to diverse perspectives across industries, and her ability to take calculated risks while trusting her instincts. She emphasizes that many professionals are not encouraged to embrace uncertainty or step outside their comfort zones, but her willingness to do so has been instrumental in shaping her career trajectory and leadership opportunities.The best career advice Nicole has ever received is to make the best of any situation, focus on solutions rather than blame, and consistently seek collaboration. This mindset has guided her approach to leadership, particularly in environments where competing priorities must be balanced and consensus must be achieved among diverse stakeholders.For young women entering the standards development and technical industries, Nicole emphasizes the significant opportunities available within the field. She encourages them to actively build networks with experienced professionals, particularly women who are willing to share knowledge, mentorship, and guidance. She highlights that while the work is highly technical, it is also deeply meaningful, as it contributes to society by improving the foundational systems that enable technology to function more effectively across industries and competitive boundaries.She also stresses the importance of recognizing the broader societal impact of standards work, encouraging young professionals to see beyond technical outputs and understand how their contributions improve interoperability, safety, and efficiency across entire industries.In examining the current landscape of her field, Nicole identifies workforce transition as one of the most pressing challenges. With a significant wave of retirements underway across the standards development ecosystem, she emphasizes the urgent need to attract, develop, and retain new talent. She views this shift not only as a challenge but also as an opportunity to introduce fresh perspectives, strengthen innovation, and ensure continuity in critical industry work.Collaboration remains at the core of Nicole’s values. She strongly believes that standards development is uniquely positioned to bring competitors together in a shared space where the focus shifts from individual advantage to collective benefit. She underscores that successful collaboration depends on strong interpersonal relationships and ensuring that all participants feel heard, respected, and valued throughout the process.Nicole also believes that professionals have a limited window to make a meaningful impact within any industry, which reinforces her commitment to mentorship and talent development. She is dedicated to encouraging and inspiring younger generations to engage in standards work, ensuring that the next wave of professionals is equipped to continue advancing the field.Through her leadership at AWPA and her extensive experience in telecommunications standards, Nicole Butler continues to champion innovation, cooperation, and excellence. Her work strengthens the systems that underpin critical industries while fostering a culture of collaboration that extends across sectors, technologies, and generations.Learn More about Nicole Butler:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Nicole-Butler Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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