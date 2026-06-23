Ocala Painting Pros Announces 15% Discount on Painting Services for Residents of 55+ Communities Across Ocala, FL

Ocala Painting Pros offer Discounts for Interior and Exterior Painting Services for Seniors in Communities like On Top of the World and Stone Creek.

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ocala Painting Pros, a locally owned and operated painting company proudly serving Marion County and the greater Ocala area, has announced a meaningful new initiative aimed at giving back to the senior residents who call this city home. Effective immediately, the company is extending a 15% discount on all interior and exterior painting services exclusively to residents living in 55+ active adult communities throughout Ocala, Florida.

This announcement comes at a time when many retirees and senior homeowners are navigating the very real challenges of maintaining their properties on fixed incomes, all while trying to preserve the comfort, safety, and pride that comes with owning a well-kept home. Ocala Painting Pros is taking a deliberate stand to make that a little easier — not because it makes good business sense, but because it is simply the right thing to do.

A City Built on the Shoulders of Its Seniors

To understand why this initiative matters, you have to understand Ocala itself.

Nestled in the heart of North Central Florida, Ocala is one of the most beloved retirement destinations in the entire country. Marion County's rolling green hills, warm climate, and slower pace of life have drawn generations of hardworking Americans to put down roots here after decades of building careers, raising families, and contributing to communities across the nation. Today, nearly 20% of Ocala's population is aged 65 and older, and the city is home to some of Florida's most recognized and celebrated 55+ communities.

From the sprawling, resort-style grounds of On Top of the World — one of the largest active adult communities in the United States — to the beautifully maintained neighborhoods of Stone Creek, Rolling Greens Village, Ocala Preserve, and Del Webb, the senior communities of Ocala represent something far greater than just real estate. They represent a lifetime of dedication, sacrifice, and hard-earned rest. The men and women who live in these communities are veterans, teachers, nurses, business owners, and parents. They are the people who built the America we live in today.

And yet, despite all they have given, many of these same individuals now find themselves in a difficult position when it comes to home maintenance. Exterior paint weathers and fades under Florida's relentless sun. Interior walls accumulate years of wear. The cost of professional painting services can run into the thousands of dollars — a significant financial strain for anyone living on Social Security or a retirement pension. For many seniors, the choice between maintaining their home and covering everyday expenses is not a hypothetical one. It is a very real dilemma they face every single day.

That is the reality that Devoni Stephens, owner of Ocala Painting Pros, refuses to ignore.

A Business Built on More Than Just Paint

Devoni Stephens did not start Ocala Painting Pros simply to run a profitable company. He started it to serve his community — and that community includes the seniors who have lived here long before many of his crew members were even born.

"Our seniors are the heart and soul of Ocala," said Stephens. "They've spent their entire lives working hard, building our community, and paving the way for the rest of us. Giving back to our elderly neighbors isn't just a business decision — it's a personal commitment. We want to help them protect and beautify their homes without the stress of a heavy financial burden. It's our small way of saying thank you to a generation that has given us so much, and it's something I feel every business owner in this city should think about doing."

Those words are not a marketing slogan. For Stephens, they reflect a deeply personal philosophy that has shaped the way Ocala Painting Pros operates from day one. The company has long been known in Marion County for going above and beyond the standard expectations of a painting contractor — arriving on time, treating every home with the same care and respect they would give their own, and taking the time to actually listen to what a homeowner wants rather than rushing through a job to get to the next one.

That culture of care is exactly what makes this senior discount initiative feel authentic rather than performative. It is an extension of who Ocala Painting Pros already is, not a campaign designed to generate headlines.

What the Discount Covers

The 15% senior community discount applies to the full scope of Ocala Painting Pros' residential painting services, including but not limited to:

Exterior Painting Services

Ocala's climate is beautiful, but it is not kind to exterior paint. The combination of intense UV exposure, high humidity, seasonal storms, and temperature fluctuations means that exterior paint on a Florida home can begin to show significant wear within just a few years. Fading, peeling, cracking, and chalking are not just cosmetic issues — they are early warning signs of deeper moisture damage that, if left unaddressed, can compromise the structural integrity of a home. Ocala Painting Pros uses premium, weather-resistant exterior coatings specifically formulated for Florida's climate, ensuring that every paint job not only looks exceptional on day one but continues to protect the home for years to come.

Interior Painting Services

There is something deeply personal about the inside of a home. It is where families gather, where memories are made, and where people find comfort at the end of a long day. Ocala Painting Pros approaches every interior painting project with that understanding. Whether a resident wants to refresh a single bedroom, update the common areas of their home, or give the entire interior a brand-new look, the team works carefully and cleanly — protecting furniture and flooring, minimizing disruption to daily routines, and delivering a finished product that feels fresh, bright, and exactly as the homeowner envisioned.

Cabinet Refinishing

Kitchen and bathroom cabinets take a beating over the years. Rather than investing in costly replacements, many homeowners are discovering that professional cabinet refinishing can deliver a stunning transformation at a fraction of the price. Ocala Painting Pros offers expert cabinet refinishing services that breathe new life into dated or worn cabinetry, using durable, smooth-finish coatings that stand up to daily use.

Deck, Porch, and Patio Staining

Outdoor living spaces are a cornerstone of the Florida lifestyle, and for many seniors in Ocala's 55+ communities, a well-maintained deck or screened porch is one of the most cherished features of their home. Ocala Painting Pros provides professional deck and patio staining services that protect wood and composite surfaces from moisture, UV damage, and everyday wear, keeping outdoor spaces beautiful and functional for years to come.

How to Claim the Discount

Claiming the 15% senior community discount is simple and straightforward. Residents of any qualifying 55+ active adult community in the Ocala area are eligible for the painting discounts for seniors in Ocala. To take advantage of the offer, homeowners simply need to mention their community name when requesting a free, no-obligation estimate. There are no complicated forms, no fine print, and no hidden conditions. Ocala Painting Pros believes that a discount meant to help seniors should actually be easy to use.

Free estimates are available at the homeowner's convenience, and the company works around residents' schedules to ensure the process is as stress-free as possible from the very first phone call.

More Than a Discount — A Commitment to the Community

What Ocala Painting Pros is launching with this initiative goes beyond a simple price reduction. It is a public declaration of values — a statement that local businesses have a responsibility to look after the people who make their community worth serving.

Devoni Stephens has made it clear that this discount is not a limited-time promotion with an expiration date buried in the fine print. It is an ongoing commitment to the senior residents of Ocala, one that the company intends to honor for as long as it is in business. As Ocala continues to grow and attract new residents, it is easy for the needs of long-standing community members — particularly seniors — to get lost in the noise of development and change. Ocala Painting Pros is choosing to make sure that does not happen, at least not on their watch.

For the residents of Ocala's 55+ communities, this is more than just a deal on a paint job. It is a reminder that there are still local businesses in this city that see them, value them, and want to make their lives a little better. And sometimes, a fresh coat of paint on a home you love is exactly the kind of thing that reminds you that you are exactly where you are supposed to be.

About Ocala Painting Pros

Ocala Painting Pros is a premier residential and commercial painting contractor based in Ocala, Florida. Founded and operated by Devoni Stephens, the company has built a strong reputation throughout Marion County for delivering exceptional craftsmanship, reliable service, and a customer-first approach on every project. From single-room interior refreshes to full exterior repaints, Ocala Painting Pros is committed to enhancing the beauty, value, and integrity of every home they touch. The company proudly serves Ocala and the surrounding communities of Marion County.

Media Contact:

Ocala Painting Pros

2110 SW Fort King St

Ocala, FL 3447

(352) 565-7149

https://ocalapaintingpros.com/

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