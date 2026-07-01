2026 Pet and Animal Products Awards Winners and Finalists Announced by Business Awards UK

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Pet and Animal Products Awards , recognising businesses that are helping to improve the lives of pets, owners, and animal carers through practical product development, responsible retail, nutrition, safety, grooming, healthcare, and animal wellbeing.This year’s awards highlight a varied group of pet and animal product businesses, from growing independent retailers and family-led ventures to established brands developing trusted products for pet owners, veterinary settings, equestrian communities, and everyday animal care. The recognised businesses reflect a sector shaped by customer trust, product reliability, and a clear understanding of the bond between people and their animals.Business Awards UK 2026 Pet and Animal Products Awards Winners• Paw ID – Best Pet Travel Accessory• Every Tail – Pet Product Retailer of the Year• Natural Dog Food Direct – Best Pet Food Brand• Ravens Animal Feed – Best Pet Nutrition Product• Samaxia Ltd – Best Pet Safety Product• PawPal Pet Tag Ltd – Most Innovative Pet Product• Harry Hall International Ltd – Pet Product of the Year• Cheshire Dog Hotel – Rising Star Award• Bray Group Limited – Best Pet Health and Wellness Product• BarberBoss – Best Pet Grooming ProductBusiness Awards UK 2026 Pet and Animal Products Awards Finalists• Paw ID – Pet Product of the Year• Snazzed Up Snouts – Rising Star Award• Ravens Animal Feed – Pet Product Retailer of the Year• PawPal Pet Tag Ltd – Best Pet Safety Product• Bray Group Limited – Best Pet Grooming Product• Kuddy – Best Pet Travel Accessory• Bristle Buddy Ltd – Most Innovative Pet ProductRecognising Practical Innovation Across Pet and Animal CareThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Pet and Animal Products Awards reflect a sector where innovation must be balanced with responsibility, usability, and genuine value for customers. Many of this year’s winners have focused on solving practical problems for pet owners, including safer identification for lost pets, more accessible animal healthcare products, improved grooming tools, clearer retail experiences, and nutritional products designed around animal wellbeing.Across the awards, the recognised businesses demonstrate how customer feedback, product quality, and thoughtful design continue to shape the pet and animal products market. Several winners have built their success by improving everyday experiences for owners, whether through app-enabled technology, subscription-led food services, accessible first-aid products, quiet at-home grooming tools, or tailored services that give owners greater reassurance when caring for their animals.The 2026 Pet and Animal Products Awards also acknowledge the importance of trust within the sector. From established businesses with long-standing industry heritage to new ventures built through resilience and personal commitment, this year’s winners and finalists show the range of businesses supporting pets, owners, riders, veterinary professionals, and animal carers across the UK. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their contribution to a thoughtful, practical, and continually evolving pet and animal care industry.

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