Kozarev Meets with ACS Secretary-General in Panama

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Dušan Kozarev met in Panama City with Ambassador Noemí Espinoza Madrid, Secretary-General of the Association of Caribbean States (ACS).

The meeting took place on the margins of the annual gatherings of the Association of Caribbean States and the Organization of American States, being held this week in the capital of the Central American country that spans both sides of the Panama Canal. The events represent the principal political gathering of the Western Hemisphere, bringing together representatives from across the Americas.

Kozarev congratulated Espinoza on the successful organization of the event, commending both her and the organization she leads for their effective efforts in promoting development, fostering cooperation and strengthening ties between Caribbean countries and other regions of the world.

Espinoza expressed appreciation for the notable participation of the Serbian delegation, particularly praising the address delivered by Minister of Foreign Affairs Marko Đurić, through which participants were presented with the long-term state development vision of President Aleksandar Vučić and once again invited to take part in Expo 2027.

The interlocutors jointly noted that the forthcoming event, dedicated to play and music, will provide an opportunity for Caribbean nations—whose peoples take particular pride in these traditions—to present themselves to the Serbian and international public in an appropriate manner. Espinoza emphasized that she greatly appreciates the assistance and support that the ACS receives from the competent Serbian authorities in this regard.

The meeting was also attended by Marta Arsovska Tomovska, Special Envoy of the Government of Serbia for Expo 2027.