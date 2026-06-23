Jovanović Participates in Belt and Road Institute Conference

Nevena Jovanović, State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, participated today in the Sixth Think Tank Conference entitled “Geopolitical Notes of the Contemporary World: Music or Alarm,” organized by the Belt and Road Institute.

Addressing participants during the panel discussion “Global Geopolitical Changes and New Global Trends,” Jovanović noted that international relations are currently undergoing a period of profound transformation and pronounced divisions, necessitating a reassessment of existing mechanisms and adaptation to new circumstances. She emphasized that preserving stability, building trust and demonstrating a willingness to cooperate will be of crucial importance in addressing common challenges in the period ahead.

Jovanović reiterated that the Republic of Serbia remains firmly committed to the principles of multilateralism, the purposes and principles of the United Nations, and the consistent respect for international public law.

In this context, she particularly highlighted that relations between the Republic of Serbia and the People's Republic of China, two countries whose foreign policy positioning is based on the principled respect for the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, have reached the highest level in their history. She stressed that these relations represent an example of sincere friendship and a comprehensive strategic partnership founded on mutual trust, reciprocal respect, and the exceptional personal relations between President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić and President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

The conference brought together senior officials of the Republic of Serbia, representatives of the National Assembly, ministers in the Government, members of the diplomatic corps, as well as experts, university professors, researchers and analysts from Serbia, China and other countries, with the aim of exploring opportunities for strengthening international cooperation and responding to the global challenges of the contemporary world.