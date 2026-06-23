Innoscience's current products are not affected by both rulings of the Munich Regional Court

SUZHOU, JIANGSU PROVINCE, CHINA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innoscience has announced that the Munich Regional Court has just issued a pair of rulings, from which it could be confirmed that Innoscience’s currently marketed gallium nitride (“GaN”) power device products fall outside the scope of Infineon’s asserted German patents and may be commercialized in Germany without restriction.These rulings are fully consistent with the final determination issued last month by the U.S. International Trade Commission (“ITC”), which found that Innoscience’s current products do not infringe Infineon’s asserted U.S. patent relating to packaging design (U.S. Patent No. 9,899,481). The Munich case concerns the German counterparts of that same patent family. In line with the ITC’s findings, the Munich Court found infringement only with respect to a limited set of legacy products—certain packaged 650–700V transistors—that had already been discontinued. Therefore, any injunction granted would not apply to Innoscience’s current product portfolio. As a result, there is no impact on Innoscience’s ongoing operations or its customers’ use of its products in Germany.The decisions mark another significant milestone in Innoscience’s string of favorable outcomes across major jurisdictions. They follow the company’s recent success in China, where it secured an injunction and damages award against Infineon, as well as its decisive victory at the ITC in the United States last month. Together, these rulings reaffirm the legality of Innoscience’s current product portfolio and its ability to operate freely in key global markets.While proceedings in Germany remain ongoing, including Innoscience’s invalidity challenges to the asserted German patent, the growing body of decisions across China, the United States, and Germany underscores that the global litigation campaign initiated by Infineon has not altered the competitive position of Innoscience’s core products. To the contrary, independent judicial findings across multiple jurisdictions have consistently validated the robustness of Innoscience’s technology and reinforced market confidence in the company’s product compliance and innovation capabilities.Innoscience remains committed to advancing its technology leadership and expanding its global footprint, delivering cutting-edge GaN solutions to customers worldwide in a fair and competitive marketplace.About InnoscienceListed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 02577.HK), Innoscience is a global leader in GaN process innovation and power device manufacturing. The company's device design and performance set the benchmark for GaN technology worldwide. Our culture of continuous iteration and innovation accelerates the performance enhancement and market adoption of GaN solutions. Innoscience's GaN products cover a wide spectrum from 15V to 1200V, serving low-voltage, medium-voltage, and high-voltage applications. We provide customers with robust and reliable GaN solutions through our offerings, which include epitaxial wafers, discrete devices, integrated power ICs, and modules. Supported by a comprehensive portfolio of both granted and pending patents, Innoscience delivers products renowned for their high reliability, superior performance, and advanced functionality. These solutions serve diverse sectors including consumer electronics, automotive electronics, data centers, renewable energy, and industrial power systems, paving the way for a promising future empowered by GaN technology.Find out more at https://www.innoscience.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.