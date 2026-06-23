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SADC Media Awards Regional Adjudication Committee Meeting, 22 Jun

SADC Media Awards Regional Adjudication Committee Meeting

Members of the media are invited to cover the opening ceremony of the SADC Regional Adjudication Committee (RAC) meeting happening on Tuesday, 23 June 2026 in Johannesburg, Southern Sun Sandton at 09:00CAT.

The SADC Media Awards was established by the SADC Council of Ministers in August 1996 to adjudicate on the annual SADC Media Awards. The SADC Regional Adjudication Committee (RAC) comprises of all SADC National Media Coordinators and SADC National Adjudication Committee (NAC) members.

The RAC meets annually to adjudicate on media entries from Member States. The entries are first adjudicated on by the National Adjudication Committee, in the presence of the National Media Coordination and forwarded to the SADC Secretariat for processing to the RAC meeting.

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Mr Kenny Morolong will deliver the keynote address during the opening of the SADC Regional Adjudication Committee Meeting.

Media interested to cover the opening ceremony of the SADC Regional Adjudication meeting are requested send their full details to Mr Boithego Thobejane on WhatsApp: 076 2690279/ email: boithego@gcis.gov.za

NB: Closing date for RVSP is Monday, 22 June 2026

#GovZAUpdates
 

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SADC Media Awards Regional Adjudication Committee Meeting, 22 Jun

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