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Western Cape Government launches Getting YOU to Work – Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme in George, 25 June

Western Cape Government launches free travel support for jobseekers in George

Transport costs remain a barrier for many unemployed residents trying to access job opportunities. The Western Cape Government, in partnership with GO GEORGE, will officially launch the Getting YOU to Work – Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme in George.

First launched in February 2024, the programme has already assisted over 24,000 unemployed job seekers in Cape Town. The Western Cape Government is now proud to introduce Getting YOU to Work to George, expanding access to opportunities for residents in the area.

The programme provides free bus rides to support unemployed jobseekers attending interviews, submitting CVs, and accessing work opportunities.

Event details:
Date: Thursday, 25 June 2026
Time: 09:30
Venue: Blanco Community Hall, 3 George Street, Blanco, George

The programme will include remarks by Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku, and senior officials from the Department.

Media will have an opportunity to engage with government representatives and community members attending the launch. 

Media Enquiries:
Muneera Allie
Head of Communication
Western Cape Mobility Department
Cell: 083 755 3213
Email: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdatesWC

 

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Western Cape Government launches Getting YOU to Work – Jobseeker Travel Voucher Programme in George, 25 June

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