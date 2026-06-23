JCPS Cluster meets Zulu Royal House to strengthen working relations, 21 June

JCPS Cluster meets Zulu Royal House to strengthen working relations

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi together with the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thandi Moraka yesterday, 21 June 2026, met with the Prime Minister of the Zulu Kingdom, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, as well as members of the Royal House in Durban.

The government delegation included the Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane; the Chairperson of NATJOINTS, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili; and the Director-General of the Department of Home Affairs, Livhuwani Tommy Makhode.

The purpose of the engagement was to discuss the planned 30 June demonstrations and to seek the support of traditional leadership in encouraging communities to address concerns relating to illegal immigration through lawful and peaceful means. Government also requested the Zulu Kingdom to lend its voice in condemning violence, intimidation and any attacks directed at foreign nationals.

The engagement was constructive and successful. The Royal House reaffirmed its commitment to peace, stability and the rule of law, and undertook to encourage its followers to ensure that any demonstrations remain peaceful and within the confines of the law. The Royal House also committed to discouraging acts of violence, intimidation and criminality, while supporting efforts to preserve social cohesion and public order.

Government welcomes the outcome of the meeting and appreciates the willingness of the Zulu Kingdom to work with all stakeholders in promoting peace, protecting lives and property, and ensuring that constitutional rights are exercised responsibly.

Following the engagement, the delegation proceeded to one of the repatriation centre's in Durban, where hundreds of Malawian nationals had gathered to be processed ahead of their return to Malawi.

The purpose of the site visit was to assess whether the repatriation process is being conducted in an orderly, efficient, safe and humane manner, while ensuring that all legal and administrative procedures are being followed. The visit also provided an opportunity for the delegation to engage with officials on the ground and monitor the progress of the operation.

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster once again reaffirms its state of readiness to safeguard the safety and security of all people in South Africa.

In conclusion, comprehensive operational plans are in place, and law enforcement agencies remain fully prepared to maintain public order, protect lives and property, and uphold the rule of law.

The JCPS cluster therefore urges and reminds citizens that all gatherings must be exercised responsibly and without violence, intimidation, incitement, damage to property or disruption of essential services. Government urges all communities to reject misinformation, refrain from taking the law into their own hands, and allow law enforcement agencies to carry out their constitutional mandate.

Media enquiries:

William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

Palesa Ramitlwa

Cell: 0649333628

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 0820408808

Prince Thulani Zulu

Cell:073 516 9750

#GovZAUpdates