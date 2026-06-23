St. Louis Soul-Blues Sensation Lady J Huston to Headline People’s Harvest July 4th Holiday Celebration

July 4th People's Harvest Pop-Up Shop Featuring The Lady J Huston Show

Celebrate the holiday with free entry at the People’s Harvest Pop-Up Shop, in partnership with A Red Circle, featuring fresh produce, food tents, and live music

July 4th is about community, and we are thrilled to bring North County families together at People’s Harvest to enjoy world-class music, support vendors, and invest in our community-owned future.” — Erica R. Williams, MBA, Executive Director

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Independence Day, experience a vibrant community celebration with free entry and activities for all ages. On Saturday, July 4, 2026, the People's Harvest Pop-Up Shop, in partnership with A Red Circle, will present a special "1st Saturdays" holiday event featuring a live performance by the multi-award-winning Lady J Huston Show. The celebration will be held at the future site of a community-owned grocery store and commercial kitchen inside A Red Circle's North County Community Nexus at 9312 Lewis & Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136. Activities take place from 10:30am – 5:30pm, live music starts at 12:00pm.The July 4th event brings together local musicians, families, and advocates for an afternoon rooted in joy and community solidarity. Attendees can enjoy the People's Harvest tent with the Farmer’s Market, the Bistro on the Boulevard tent serving Smokers BBQ, including slabs of ribs and chicken wings, gardening demonstrations, interactive kids' activities, and health vendors. To ensure absolute accessibility for all residents, the market accepts debit/credit cards, EBT, WIC, and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.The People's Harvest Pop-Up Shop is becoming even bigger on the first Saturday of every month. The July 4th celebration will feature the standard weekly offerings of locally sourced meats, cheeses, and farm-fresh produce, plus an expanded lineup of activities, including small business vendors, a dedicated farmer’s market space, and premium smoked barbecue options.Live music with The Lady J Huston Show serves as a major focal point for the celebration. Respected as one of the most spectacular entertainers on the music scene, Lady J Huston is renowned for her captivating vocals, trumpet playing, and mesmerizing stage presence. Her band will bring a dynamic mix of Classic Soul, Jazz, and Blues to the event. During the band’s performance, the first 50 people to register on Eventbrite will be entered into a drawing for a FREE gift! Registrants must be present to redeem during the performance. Register at: https://peoplesharvestjuly4th.eventbrite.com Come support North County's local entrepreneurial spirit, enjoy exceptional live music, and celebrate the holiday with the whole family. Bring lawn chairs and your entire family!Visit:A Red Circle at: https://aredcircle.org Lady J Huston at: https://ladyjhuston.com

The Community Peace Song by A Red Circle

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