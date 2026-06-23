St. Louis Soul-Blues Sensation Lady J Huston to Headline People’s Harvest July 4th Holiday Celebration
Celebrate the holiday with free entry at the People’s Harvest Pop-Up Shop, in partnership with A Red Circle, featuring fresh produce, food tents, and live music
The July 4th event brings together local musicians, families, and advocates for an afternoon rooted in joy and community solidarity. Attendees can enjoy the People's Harvest tent with the Farmer’s Market, the Bistro on the Boulevard tent serving Smokers BBQ, including slabs of ribs and chicken wings, gardening demonstrations, interactive kids' activities, and health vendors. To ensure absolute accessibility for all residents, the market accepts debit/credit cards, EBT, WIC, and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers.
The People's Harvest Pop-Up Shop is becoming even bigger on the first Saturday of every month. The July 4th celebration will feature the standard weekly offerings of locally sourced meats, cheeses, and farm-fresh produce, plus an expanded lineup of activities, including small business vendors, a dedicated farmer’s market space, and premium smoked barbecue options.
Live music with The Lady J Huston Show serves as a major focal point for the celebration. Respected as one of the most spectacular entertainers on the music scene, Lady J Huston is renowned for her captivating vocals, trumpet playing, and mesmerizing stage presence. Her band will bring a dynamic mix of Classic Soul, Jazz, and Blues to the event. During the band’s performance, the first 50 people to register on Eventbrite will be entered into a drawing for a FREE gift! Registrants must be present to redeem during the performance. Register at: https://peoplesharvestjuly4th.eventbrite.com
Come support North County's local entrepreneurial spirit, enjoy exceptional live music, and celebrate the holiday with the whole family. Bring lawn chairs and your entire family!
Visit:
A Red Circle at: https://aredcircle.org
Lady J Huston at: https://ladyjhuston.com
Erica R. Williams, MBA
A Red Circle
+1 314-274-8844
VP@peoples-harvest.com
The Community Peace Song by A Red Circle
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