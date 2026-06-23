Coherent Market Insights at Adhesives & Bonding Expo USA 2026; CEO Raj Shah to Deliver Expert Sessions

Adhesives & Bonding Expo USA 2026

Coherent Market Insights named Knowledge Partner at Adhesives & Bonding Expo USA 2026; CEO Raj Shah to deliver expert sessions on foam and adhesives markets.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novi, Michigan, USA / Global — June 23, 2026 — Coherent Market Insights (CMI) , a globally recognized market intelligence and consulting firm, has been appointed the Official Knowledge Partner at the Adhesives & Bonding Expo USA 2026 — North America's largest industrial adhesives and foam supply chain event.Set to take place from June 23–25, 2026 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace, Novi, Michigan, and co-located with Foam Expo North America, the expo brings together more than 5,300 expected attendees, 400+ exhibitors, and 60+ speakers from across the automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics, medical, and packaging sectors.As Official Knowledge Partner, CMI's CEO and Founder, Mr. Raj Shah, will take to the Industry Stage on two consecutive days, delivering research-led sessions drawn from CMI's flagship 2026 market intelligence reports — marking the firm's most prominent knowledge contribution to North America's industrial materials sector to date.The Industry at an Inflection PointThe timing of this partnership reflects a period of significant transformation across the global adhesives and sealants market. Automotive manufacturers are accelerating lightweighting programmes, North American construction activity continues to expand, and the surge in electric vehicle (EV) production is driving entirely new performance requirements for thermally conductive and flame-retardant bonding solutions.Simultaneously, the industry faces mounting headwinds: raw material volatility, the ripple effects of 2025 U.S. tariff shifts on global supply chains, tightening VOC regulations, and growing pressure to transition toward bio-based and water-borne chemistries. Together, these forces are compelling manufacturers, formulators, and procurement leaders to make faster, higher-stakes decisions than at any previous point in the sector's history."The adhesives and foam markets are at a critical inflection point shaped by sustainability pressures, raw material volatility, and fast-evolving end-user demands," said Mr. Raj Shah, CEO and Founder, Coherent Market Insights. "Our sessions will give industry stakeholders the intelligence they need to lead with confidence — not just describing the market, but defining where it is headed."CMI's Speaking Sessions at the Adhesives & Bonding Expo 2026Mr. Shah will address the expo's conference programme across two focused sessions on the Industry Stage:• Tuesday, June 23, 2026 — Findings from CMI's Research on the Foam Market• Wednesday, June 24, 2026 — Findings from CMI's Research on the Adhesives MarketBoth sessions will unpack current and forecast market trajectories, identify high-growth segments across end-use industries, evaluate the impact of global megatrends including sustainability mandates and AI-enabled process innovation, and present data-backed strategic perspectives for decision-makers across the value chain.The Adhesives & Bonding Expo's Industry Stage is designed for strategists, R&D professionals, and senior industry leaders seeking forward-looking intelligence on market trends, industry forecasts, regulatory developments, and end-user challenges.CMI as Official Knowledge PartnerAs Official Knowledge Partner, CMI brings its deep analytical expertise and forward-looking research capabilities directly into the expo's conference architecture. The partnership reflects CMI's commitment to making market intelligence accessible and actionable for the engineers, supply chain executives, R&D professionals, and business developers who shape the adhesives and foam industries.With operations spanning 32+ countries, a team of 300+ full-time analysts and consultants, and a client base ranging from Fortune 500 manufacturers to institutional investors and public sector bodies, CMI is uniquely positioned to translate global market complexity into on-the-ground intelligence that North American industry professionals need most — particularly at a moment when the adhesives industry is undergoing its most significant structural transformation in a decade.Event Details at a GlanceEvent Adhesives & Bonding Expo USA 2026Dates June 23–25, 2026Venue Vibe Credit Union Showplace, Novi, Michigan, USACo-located With Foam Expo North AmericaCMI's Role Official Knowledge PartnerCMI's Representative Mr. Raj Shah, CEO & FounderSession 1 Tuesday, June 23 — Research Findings on the Foam MarketSession 2 Wednesday, June 24 — Research Findings on the Adhesives MarketEvent Website: www.adhesivesandbondingexpo.com About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across diverse industries. Headquartered in India, with a presence in the U.S., U.K., and Japan, CMI serves clients in over 32 countries with the support of 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts — enabling well-informed decision-making in rapidly evolving markets.Website: www.coherentmarketinsights.com

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