iPMI Global Unveils June Provider Network Directory: The Authoritative B2B Guide for International Healthcare Sourcing

June 2026 Provider Network Directory International Private Medical Insurance Global

The Strategic Launch: Redefining Global Healthcare Procurement

In a market defined by global mobility, seamless network access is non-negotiable” — Christopher Knight, CEO, iPMI Global

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iPMI Global, the leading provider of business intelligence for the International Private Medical Insurance (iPMI) sector, today announced the launch of the June 2026 edition of its Global Provider Network Directory. Serving as the definitive online B2B buyer’s guide, this resource is engineered to streamline the identification of global partnerships for insurers, hospitals, assistance companies, and third-party administrators.

In an industry where "right place, right time" care delivery is critical, iPMI Global provides a high-impact solution for industry payers looking to expand their service capabilities. The directory centralizes comprehensive company intelligence, offering a single, authoritative platform for executives to navigate the complex international healthcare ecosystem and secure seamless global reach.

Discover the June 2026 iPMI Global Provider Network Directory—the definitive B2B buyer's guide for international healthcare sourcing, partnership identification, and market intelligence.

Current iPMI Provider Network Partners

Acclaim

AP Companies

Athens Assistance

AXA Partners US

Best Doctors Insurance

Cegedim Insurance Solutons

Cigna Healthcare Global Individual Health

Compass Point Assist

ExpatInsure

FAI Air Ambulance

Flywire

Global Excel

Global Reach Health

GMMI

Goral Assistance

Healthcare Live

ICE-Tech

IMG (International Medical Group)

MDabroad

New Frontier Group

Oldorff Consulting

One Health Insurance

PassportCard

Pharmcare Services

Roy Medical Assistance

SIP Medical Family Office

Trawick International

Trulydata Technology Group

UnitedHealthcare Global

VIA Valora International Assistance

By organizing the market into distinct, functional sectors, iPMI Global enables precise procurement and partnership strategies. The June 2026 Directory features several key classifications that drive the international service chain:

iPMI Carriers and Healthcare Insurance Management: Comprehensive intelligence on underwriters and insurance management firms providing the foundational coverage for global clients.

Assistance Services: Specialized firms dedicated to emergency medical support and travel assistance, ensuring patient safety across borders.

Air Ambulance, Repatriation, and Ground Ambulance: Dedicated categories for global operators providing critical medical transportation and repatriation services across all terrains.

Cost Containment and Claims Management: Strategic partners focused on network negotiation, claims solutions, and specialized logistics for complex international cases.

Insurtech and Fintech (Insurance Technology): The digital vanguard of the industry, featuring technology providers driving digital transformation and operational innovation.

Pharmacy Benefits Management (PBM): Essential service providers that round out the medical care continuum by ensuring efficient global medication access.

Christopher Knight, CEO of iPMI Global, emphasized the directory’s role as a catalyst for trust in an era of unprecedented global mobility. "In a market defined by global mobility, seamless network access is non-negotiable," Knight stated. "Our directory cuts through the noise, providing a focused, intelligence-backed platform where the world’s most crucial payers and providers can connect. This is more than a list; it is the strategic starting point for every executive looking to secure and expand their international service chain."

The directory is continually updated to deliver current market data and company profiles, facilitating the robust, reliable partnerships necessary to support the growing population of expatriates, business travellers, and international organizations.

How do I apply to join the iPMI Global provider network?

Engagement Protocol: Access and Application

Executives and procurement officers can utilize the directory’s detailed contact information to source new partners and service providers directly. By leveraging the integrated contact details within the network, firms can bypass traditional gatekeepers to initiate high-level B2B discussions and secure new customers.

For organizations seeking to be featured within this elite global network, a formal application process is required. To apply, companies must email ipmi@ipmimagazine.com with the following information:

A current company brochure.

Recent professional recommendations.

Supporting business information to validate the organization's value proposition.

About iPMI Global

iPMI Global is the premier source for news, data, and business intelligence covering the international private medical insurance (iPMI) and global healthcare industries. Dedicated to providing senior-level executives with the insights needed to navigate regulatory changes, market trends, and strategic opportunities, iPMI Global helps companies stay one step ahead in the dynamic international marketplace.

iPMI Global Unveils June 2026 Provider Network: The Authoritative Guide for Global Health Sourcing

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