SCCG Partners with BTA Sports to Bring AI-Powered Betting Analytics to the Global Gaming Ecosystem

Patent-Pending Prediction, Risk Analysis, and Fantasy Optimization Platform Positioned for Sportsbooks, DFS Platforms, Sports Media, and iGaming Providers

AI is reshaping how fans engage with sports and how operators differentiate their products. BTA Sports has built genuine decision intelligence with patent-pending technology.” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a global advisory firm specializing in the gambling and sports entertainment industries, today announced a strategic market representation partnership with BTA Sports, a Horsham, Pennsylvania-based sports analytics company, to bring AI-powered prediction and decision tools to sportsbook operators, DFS platforms, sports media companies, affiliate networks, and iGaming technology providers across the global gambling industry.

BTA Sports operates an AI-powered analytics platform on iOS and Android that provides probability-weighted game predictions, player prop analysis, and daily fantasy lineup optimization for NFL and MLB. The platform does not accept wagers or facilitate betting. Instead, it provides the analytical infrastructure that helps bettors and fantasy players evaluate outcomes, assess risk, and make data-driven decisions. The core prediction algorithm, Risk Analyzer, and FantasyIQ products are patent-pending technology.

For the sports betting industry, BTA Sports addresses a growing demand for AI-driven decision support tools that can be integrated into existing operator and media workflows. Sportsbook operators can embed analytics to differentiate their products and deepen user engagement. Sports media companies and affiliate networks can use AI-driven projections to create high-value content that attracts and retains audiences. DFS platforms can integrate optimization tools to enhance the player experience.

The platform’s emphasis on user control sets it apart. Rather than delivering static picks or opinion-based content, BTA Sports lets users adjust variables like spreads, totals, and line movements to see how probabilities shift in real time, promoting transparent and informed decision-making.

“AI is reshaping how fans engage with sports and how operators differentiate their products. BTA Sports has built genuine decision intelligence with patent-pending technology that operators, media companies, and platforms can integrate and distribute. That is exactly the kind of product our network needs access to.” says Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO, SCCG Management

Under the partnership, SCCG will represent BTA Sports across the gaming and sports entertainment ecosystem, leveraging a network built over more than 33 years in the industry. The engagement encompasses qualified introductions to operators and platform providers, international expansion support, commercial partnership development, strategic advisory, and access to SCCG’s content and marketing infrastructure, which includes newsletter distribution to approximately 34,000 gaming industry professionals. SCCG will also actively seek synergistic partnerships between BTA Sports and other companies across its portfolio and client-partner network, identifying integration opportunities where AI-powered analytics can complement adjacent products and services in sportsbook, media, and fan engagement verticals.

“Gaming responsibly starts with better information. At BTA Sports, we’re building AI-powered tools that help people make smarter decisions through insight, transparency, and data. We believe the future of sports betting belongs to those who can turn information into strategy. SCCG’s reach and reputation across the gaming ecosystem make them an ideal partner as we expand our relationships with operators, media companies, and sports organizations worldwide. We have some exciting developments ahead, and this partnership is an important step toward what’s next.”, says Nick Schell, Founder and President, BTA Sports

The partnership will target sportsbook operators seeking embedded analytics, DFS platforms looking to integrate optimization tools, sports media companies and affiliate networks building data-driven content, sports leagues and franchises exploring fan engagement through predictive analytics, and iGaming platform providers evaluating AI-powered modules for their operator clients.

About BTA Sports

BTA Sports, LLC is a Horsham, Pennsylvania-based sports analytics company founded by Tyler Fox (CEO) and Nick Schell (President). The company builds AI-powered prediction, risk analysis, and fantasy optimization tools for sports bettors and fantasy players. The platform covers NFL and MLB with patent-pending technology spanning game outcome modeling, player prop analysis, and DFS lineup optimization. BTA Sports does not accept wagers or operate as a sportsbook. For more information, visit btasports.io.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a global advisory firm specializing in the gambling and sports entertainment industries. Founded by Stephen Crystal more than 33 years ago, SCCG has facilitated over $3 billion in project finance, M&A, and gaming technology transactions. The firm represents a portfolio of gaming technology companies, operators, and service providers, connecting them to opportunities across tribal gaming, commercial casinos, online gambling, sports betting, prediction markets, and lottery sectors worldwide. SCCG maintains offices in Las Vegas, Sao Paulo, London, and Johannesburg. For more information, visit sccgmanagement.com.

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