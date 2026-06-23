Cryogenic Equipment Market to Reach $45.4 Billion by 2033 at 7.0% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Rising LNG Infrastructure Expansion and Industrial Gas Demand Drive Global Market Growth

Rising LNG infrastructure development and hydrogen energy adoption are accelerating demand for advanced cryogenic equipment worldwide.” — Allied Market Research Analyst

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “ 𝗖𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗘𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 by Product, Cryogen, Application, and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2033,” the global cryogenic equipment market was valued at $28.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach $45.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2033.The market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), expanding industrial gas applications, rising adoption of hydrogen-based energy systems, and growing use of cryogenic technologies across healthcare, metallurgy, and electronics industries.Request The Sample PDF Of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07988 Cryogenic equipment, which includes storage tanks, vaporizers, valves, pumps, and vacuum-insulated piping systems, plays a critical role in storing and transporting gases at extremely low temperatures below -150°C, enabling safe and efficient handling of industrial gases across multiple sectors.𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀The cryogenic equipment market is witnessing strong expansion due to global energy transition trends and increasing investments in clean fuel infrastructure. LNG adoption as a low-emission fuel and rising hydrogen economy initiatives are significantly boosting demand for cryogenic storage and transport systems.Key growth drivers include:• Expanding LNG production, storage, and distribution infrastructure• Rising adoption of hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies• Increasing demand for industrial gases in healthcare and manufacturing• Growth in metallurgy, electronics, and chemical processing industries• Rising investments in energy-efficient cryogenic systems• Expansion of aerospace and space exploration applicationsAdditionally, advancements in insulation technology, vacuum systems, and automated monitoring solutions are improving operational efficiency and safety in cryogenic operations.𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀By ProductCryogenic tanks dominate the market due to their extensive use in LNG storage, industrial gas transportation, and hydrogen infrastructure. Valves, pumps, vaporizers, and vacuum-jacketed piping also contribute significantly.By Cryogen TypeLiquefied natural gas (LNG) holds the largest share due to strong global energy demand. Hydrogen is expected to witness the fastest growth driven by clean energy transition initiatives.By ApplicationThe storage segment accounts for the largest share, supported by expanding LNG terminals, industrial gas plants, and medical storage systems. Distribution applications are growing steadily with rising gas transportation needs.By End UseEnergy & power remains the leading end-use sector due to LNG demand, followed by healthcare, metallurgy, chemical processing, and electronics manufacturing industries.Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07988 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀North AmericaNorth America leads the cryogenic equipment market due to strong LNG export infrastructure, technological innovation, and growing hydrogen investments, particularly in the United States.EuropeEurope holds a significant share driven by strict emission regulations, clean energy transition policies, and increasing adoption of hydrogen and LNG technologies.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is expected to dominate growth, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding LNG imports, and large-scale infrastructure development in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.LAMEALatin America, the Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA) are experiencing steady growth due to increasing LNG projects, industrial expansion, and rising energy diversification efforts.𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁The cryogenic equipment market is undergoing rapid transformation driven by innovation and energy transition initiatives.Key trends include:• AI-enabled monitoring and predictive maintenance systems• Expansion of hydrogen storage and transport infrastructure• Advanced vacuum-insulated cryogenic storage systems• Digitalization of LNG supply chain operations• Integration of IoT sensors for real-time temperature control• Growth of aerospace cryogenic fuel systems• Development of high-efficiency cryogenic cooling technologiesThese advancements are improving system reliability, reducing energy losses, and enhancing safety across cryogenic applications.Request Sample Report and Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A07988 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• The 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗰𝗿𝘆𝗼𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗰 𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 reached $28.3 billion in 2026• Projected to reach $45.4 billion by 2033• CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2033• LNG remains the dominant cryogen segment• Cryogenic tanks lead the product category• Storage applications account for the largest share• Asia-Pacific expected to witness fastest growth• Hydrogen segment shows strong future potential𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀Key companies operating in the cryogenic equipment market include:• Linde plc• Air Liquide• Chart Industries, Inc.• INOX India Limited• Nikkiso Co., Ltd.• Cryofab, Inc.• Parker Hannifin Corporation• Emerson Electric Co.• Cryolor• MAN Energy SolutionsThese companies are focusing on strategic expansions, LNG infrastructure partnerships, hydrogen ecosystem development, and advanced cryogenic system innovations.Speak to an Analyst Before Making Your Next Strategic Move @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A07988 Stakeholders, investors, and industry participants can access the full Cryogenic Equipment Market report from Allied Market Research for detailed insights, segmentation analysis, and future opportunity mapping.Trending Reports in Construction & Manufacturing Industry:Adhesive Dispensing Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/adhesive-dispensing-equipment-market-A138160 Construction Equipment Rental Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-equipment-rental-services-market-A200864 Food Vacuum Cooling Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-vacuum-cooling-equipment-market-A122332 Aquaculture Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aquaculture-equipment-market-A141231 Farm Equipment Rental Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/farm-equipment-rental-market-A09994 Die Bonder Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/die-bonder-equipment-market-A44671 Coding And Marking Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coding-and-marking-equipment-market-A46820 Superalloy Melting Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/superalloy-melting-equipment-market-A26761 Underground Electric Construction Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underground-electric-construction-equipment-market-A74389 Commercial Metal Plating Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-metal-plating-equipment-market-A323555 Commercial Heating Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-heating-equipment-market-A323554 Industrial Heating Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-heating-equipment-market-A08269 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and consulting division of Allied Analytics LLP. AMR delivers global market intelligence reports, strategic insights, and data-driven forecasts across multiple industries including energy, industrial equipment, healthcare, and technology.The firm helps organizations identify emerging opportunities, assess market risks, and make informed strategic decisions through actionable research insights.

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