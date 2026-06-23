CT Dept. of Labor: Employers Add 500 Jobs in May; Unemployment Rate Rose Slightly to 5.1%

(Wethersfield, CT) – Connecticut Department of Labor (CTDOL) Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo today released the May labor situation report. Connecticut employers added an estimated 500 jobs in May; April was revised to a 4,300 gain from an estimated 5,700 gain. The state’s unemployment rate rose 0.1% to 5.1%, although unemployment claims remain low. In May, Connecticut’s payroll employment hit an all-time high of 1,724,400.

Commissioner Bartolomeo said, “Connecticut’s economy remains stable with employers adding jobs again this month. Job seekers remain challenged by slower hiring—it takes longer to find a job than it did in recent years, but employers are adding jobs across industries. Connecticut’s economy continues to show resilience despite external national pressures.”

CTDOL Director of Research Patrick J. Flaherty said, “Connecticut’s growth in 2026 has outpaced the nation so far, even with early year ups and downs. The slight rise in May’s unemployment rate is due to employers taking a cautious approach to hiring; it’s unrelated to layoffs.”

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM THE REPORT

• Top gainers include Private Education; Local Government; and Arts, Entertainment & Recreation.

• Most of the April revision was due to losses in the government sector which, despite large monthly swings, has been relatively flat in

2026.

• May declines included Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Administrative & Support Services; and Retail Trade.

• Connecticut has added 7,400 jobs so far this year.

• Manufacturing has been strong in 2026 despite a small May decline.

VIDEO WITH DIRECTOR FLAHERTY

#DOLDAILY: Major Takeaways from the May report

The June 2026 labor situation report will be released on July 20, 2026.

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