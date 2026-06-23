Jury Convicts Guilford Man of Shooting into Occupied Homes of Former Classmates

(New Haven, CT) – New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced today that on June 18, 2026, a jury in New Haven Superior Court found Gregory McHugh, age 42, of Guilford, guilty of two counts of Attempt to Commit Assault in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §§ 53a-49(a)(2)/53a-59(a)(1), two counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-115(a)(1) and Criminal Possession of a Revolver on School Grounds, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-217b(a)(1). The Honorable David L. Zagaja presided over the jury trial.

Trial evidence established that on the night of December 21, 2022, the defendant fired eight rounds from a Glock 17 9 mm firearm into the occupied Guilford residence of a former high school female classmate. The evidence further revealed that during the night of October 24, 2023, the defendant fired four rounds from the same Glock 17 9 mm firearm into the occupied Guilford residence of another former high school female classmate. Police found the Glock 17 9 mm firearm and ammunition at the defendant’s home along with a list of names of females, including the name of one of the victim’s daughters. Ballistic and DNA evidence connected the defendant to the shootings as well as historical cell site analysis.

The case was investigated by the Guilford Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Jacqueline M. Fitzgerald and Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney David J. Strollo, with assistance from Paralegal Specialist Yaskara Simlick and Inspector Eric Tracy.

The New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office would like to extend its gratitude to the Guilford Police Department for their investigative efforts, and to the state Department of Emergency Services & Public Protection’s Division of Scientific Services and the FBI for their cooperation and assistance.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 3, 2026 in New Haven Superior Court.