Judge Sentences New Haven Man Convicted of Manslaughter

(New Haven, CT) - New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. announced that Antwine Mike, age 50, of New Haven, was sentenced today by the Honorable David L. Zagaja to serve 15 years in prison, followed by three years of special parole for the 2024 death of Travis James, age 47, of New Haven.

A Superior Court jury in New Haven Superior Court on April 6, 2026 found Mike guilty of the crime of Manslaughter in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §53a-55(a)(3).

According to evidence introduced at trial, the defendant stabbed the victim outside a business on Whalley Avenue in New Haven on June 1, 2024. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The case was investigated by the New Haven Police Department and was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Melissa R. Holmes and Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah E. Jones, with assistance from Inspector Sean Faughnan.

State’s Attorney Doyle would like to extend his gratitude to the New Haven Police Department for their investigative efforts, as well as to the state Department of Emergency Services & Public Protection’s Division of Scientific Services for their cooperation and assistance.