Functional Pet Food Market Set for Explosive Growth, Projected to Hit USD 4,676.1 Million by 2030

Functional Pet Food Market (2021-2030) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Pet, Source, Application, Distribution Channel & Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Functional pet food market was accounted for $1.95 billion in 2020, and is expected to garner $4.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030.Surge in trend of pet humanization, the growth of the retail sector and pet shops, and rise in awareness regarding pet health drive the growth of the global functional pet food market. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the demand for functional pet foods owing to surge in pet humanization and rise in pet adoption for companionship.Increase in adoption of pets, awareness regarding functional pet food, and concerns about the health of pets are the major driving forces of the global functional pet food market. In addition, surge in consumer spending on pet care products, such as healthy food, functional, and grooming products, notably contributes toward the growth of the overall market.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11855 Surge in trend of pet humanization, the growth of the retail sector and pet shops, and rise in awareness regarding pet health drive the growth of the global functional pet food market. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of functional pet food, surge in regulations on pet food, and traditional ways of feeding pet animals hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid product innovation, demand for organic application, surge in e-commerce sales and pet ownership in developing countries would open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Veterinary pet trials clearly indicated that functional foods provide health benefits when administered on a regular basis with adequate active principles in the context of a well-balanced diet. Functional pet foods are meant to provide high nutritional food for overall health of the pet.Functional pet foods are processed form of food with added required minerals, carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. They improve the health of pets and meet the nutrient & mineral requirements in pets. Pet humanization has created awareness among pet owners concerning their pet’s behavior, fitness, and overall health. It has resulted in pet owners switching from allergic content food to functional food to keep pets healthy and disease-free. In addition, the trend of functional dog food in the market has given lucrative opportunities to small-scale producers to increase their market share and create competition for global companies, such as, Nestlé, The Scoular Company, and Roquette Frères, by offering organic dog food products. Fish and birds are widely adopted pets after dogs and cats as they are less expensive and easy to be taken care of. The diet of birds and fish vary depending on their size, habitat, and other behavior. A bird’s diet includes seeds, nuts, worms, water, small insects, and beetles whereas fish usually eat flaked foods made of fish meal, vitamins, minerals, and squid meal. The other pet food sales have witnessed slight increase over the years due to rising population of fish, small mammals, and reptiles. Growing adoption of birds and fish further contributes to the growth of the functional pet food market during the forecast period.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6be91617e93dec37964049b44c2aabbc The global functional pet food industry was already growing at a strong rate pre-pandemic, but certain COVID-19 repercussions accelerated this growth and are expected to sustain it for years to come.Before pandemic, the global functional pet food market witnessed significant growth due to high consumer spending on pet health and grooming and increase in pet adoption rate but certain unintended consequence of COVID-19 accelerated this growth and are expected to sustain it during the forecast period.The functional pet food market is segmented into pet, source, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of pet, the market is categorized into dog, cat, and others. On the basis of source, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. By application, it is segregated into bone health, brain health, obesity, heart health, and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is divided into pet stores, pharmacies, veterinary clinics, online stores, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11855 The global functional pet food market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.The global functional pet food industry includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Kerry Group, DAR PRO Ingredients, The Scoular Company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Isonova Technologies LLC, Roquette Frères, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company, PDM Group (Prosper De Mulder Ltd), Bacterfield, and Petcurean Pet Nutrition USA Inc.Trending Reports:Pet Supplement Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-supplement-market-A06522 Smart Connected Pet Collar Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-connected-pet-collar-market-A06043

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