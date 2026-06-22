Transmittal Letter Regarding Proposed Closure of IHS Tucson Area Office

Please see the attached letter spearheaded by Arizona State Representative Betty Villegas of Tucson and signed by members of the House and Senate Democratic caucuses expressing concern and opposition to the proposed closure and consolidation of Tucson’s Office of Indian Health Services.

On behalf of the Democratic Caucuses of the Arizona Legislature, we write to express our strong opposition to the proposed closure and consolidation of the Indian Health Service

(IHS) Tucson Area Office into the Phoenix Area Office. This proposal has generated significant concern among Tribal Nations, Native organizations, healthcare providers, local elected officials, and community members throughout Southern Arizona. We share those concerns and respectfully urge the Department of Health and Human Services and the Indian Health Service to suspend any plans to close the Tucson Area Office until meaningful Tribal consultation has occurred and a transparent analysis of the impacts has been completed.

The federal government has a unique trust responsibility to Tribal Nations. Any decision

that affects healthcare access, service delivery, or tribal self-determination must be made in

partnership with Tribal governments and the Native communities that rely on these services.

Tribal leaders have raised serious concerns regarding the consultation process and whether their voices have been adequately heard before advancing this proposal. The Tucson Area Office plays a critical role in supporting healthcare delivery for the Pascua Yaqui Tribe, the Tohono O’odham Nation, and thousands of Native people throughout Southern Arizona. The office provides technical assistance, coordination, oversight, and support that help ensure healthcare services are responsive to local needs and community realities. The Tucson Area Office also serves as an important connection to urban Native populations through organizations such as the Tucson Indian Center. For decades, the Tucson Indian Center has provided culturally responsive services including health referrals, behavioral health support, transportation assistance, enrollment services, case management, education, and advocacy.

These services are essential to the health and well-being of Native families living both

on and off tribal lands. While efficiency and administrative streamlining are often cited as reasons for agency reorganization, efficiency cannot come at the expense of accessibility, local relationships, cultural responsiveness, or the federal trust responsibility. We are concerned that relocating decision-making and administrative functions farther from the communities they serve may create additional barriers to care and reduce the effectiveness of services that Native communities depend upon.

We stand with the Tribal leaders, Native organizations, healthcare advocates, and our

federal, state, and local elected officials who have called for greater transparency and

consultation regarding this proposal. We respectfully request that HHS and IHS halt

implementation of the closure, engage in meaningful government-to-government consultation

with affected Tribal Nations, and publicly demonstrate how healthcare access and service quality will be maintained or improved before any final decision is made.

Arizona's Native communities deserve healthcare systems that are accessible, culturally

grounded, and developed in partnership with the people they serve. We urge you to reconsider this proposal and work collaboratively with Tribal Nations and community stakeholders to protect these vital services.