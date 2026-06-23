Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,361 in the last 365 days.

New biological control will target invasive mile-a-minute weed in Michigan

Of the 119 sites confirmed in Calhoun County, most are an acre or less, but a handful of sites have 10 to 100 acres of infestation. Small sites with a few plants are hand-pulled when found, while larger sites are treated with herbicide, following guidance from Pennsylvania State University Extension, where researchers have been working to curb mile-a-minute weed infestations present since the 1930s. Both postemergent herbicides that kill the plant on contact and pre-emergence herbicide, which targets sprouting seeds, are used.

“Mile-a-minute weed is an annual vine; it has to regrow each season, so preventing the plant from producing seed and depleting the seed bank is the path to successful management," said Sara Rahn, BCK CISMA coordinator.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New biological control will target invasive mile-a-minute weed in Michigan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.