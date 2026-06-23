New biological control will target invasive mile-a-minute weed in Michigan
Of the 119 sites confirmed in Calhoun County, most are an acre or less, but a handful of sites have 10 to 100 acres of infestation. Small sites with a few plants are hand-pulled when found, while larger sites are treated with herbicide, following guidance from Pennsylvania State University Extension, where researchers have been working to curb mile-a-minute weed infestations present since the 1930s. Both postemergent herbicides that kill the plant on contact and pre-emergence herbicide, which targets sprouting seeds, are used.
“Mile-a-minute weed is an annual vine; it has to regrow each season, so preventing the plant from producing seed and depleting the seed bank is the path to successful management," said Sara Rahn, BCK CISMA coordinator.
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