FINN Raises €140 Million and Achieves Unicorn Status

Photo of the FINN team Maximilian Wühr, CEO and Co-Founder, FINN FINN Logo

FINN reaches a valuation of more than €1 billion following its Series D funding round, which includes nearly €100 million in fresh equity capital.

With this round, we have the capital, the partners, and the operational foundation to keep scaling FINN efficiently while staying focused on profitable growth and long-term category leadership.” — Maximilian Wühr

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FINN , Germany’s leading car subscription platform, today announced the successful closing of its Series D funding round of nearly €100 million, marking a significant step in scaling the company into Europe's leading platform for flexible mobility. The round was led by Portage, a leading global investor focused on fintech and mobility businesses. In addition, UVC Partners, an early-stage investor of FINN, is significantly increasing its commitment. Existing investors have also reaffirmed their strong confidence in FINN, including Planet First Partners, Korelya Capital, White Star Capital, HV Capital, and Picus Capital. Additional growth capital is being provided by BC Partners Credit and Runway Growth Capital through debt financing facilities.Billion-Euro Valuation Driven by Rapid GrowthIn addition to nearly €100 million in equity financing, BC Partners Credit and Runway Growth Capital are collectively providing more than €40 million in debt capital. SevenVentures, the investment arm of ProSiebenSat.1, is also participating in the round through a media-for-equity agreement, giving FINN access to the media group's high-reach advertising inventory. Following the successful completion of the Series D round, FINN’s valuation has surpassed €1 billion, officially elevating the company to unicorn status.Scaling Toward Category Leadership in European MobilityThe Series D proceeds will be used to scale FINN's subscription fleet, deepen profitability, and continue investing in the technology platform and operational infrastructure that have driven the company's growth. With more than 50,000 subscriptions, annual recurring revenue (ARR) exceeding €300 million, and a strengthened group of long-term institutional investors, FINN is well positioned to consolidate its leadership in Germany and continue building toward its long-term ambition of becoming Europe's leading platform for flexible mobility."We are witnessing a fundamental shift in the mobility industry, where flexibility, seamless digital experiences, and easy access are becoming increasingly important. Our vision is to make mobility as accessible and effortless as possible. The support of our investors enables us to accelerate this transformation and build Europe’s leading platform for modern mobility. Achieving unicorn status is less a destination than a validation of the path we have taken so far – and a motivation for what lies ahead," said Maximilian Wühr, CEO and Co-Founder of FINN. “With this round, we have the capital, the partners, and the operational foundation to keep scaling FINN efficiently while staying focused on profitable growth and long-term category leadership.”"FINN has redefined what consumers expect from mobility solutions, combining the convenience of a digital-first experience with the flexibility of a subscription vehicle. The company has demonstrated its ability to scale efficiently while delivering a best-in-class customer experience. FINN is exceptionally well positioned to shape how the next generation of consumers access mobility," said Devon Kirk, General Partner and Co-Head at Portage Capital Solutions.From Munich Startup to Germany’s Leading Car Subscription Platform in Just Seven YearsSince its founding in 2019, FINN has evolved from a Munich-based startup into Germany’s leading car subscription platform. Customers can subscribe entirely online to vehicles from more than 25 brands, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Cupra, Opel and Hyundai, as well as MG and BYD, and benefit from an all-inclusive package covering insurance, registration, maintenance, and servicing. By combining flexibility, a fully digital customer experience, and transparent pricing, FINN has established itself as a pioneer of a new mobility model.About FINNFINN is Germany’s leading car subscription platform. Founded in Munich in 2019, the company enables customers to subscribe to vehicles from more than 25 brands entirely online, with insurance, financing, registration, taxes, and maintenance all included in one monthly payment. FINN’s mission is to make mobility accessible and effortless for everyone. Through its technology-driven approach, the company is shaping the future of flexible mobility while building Europe’s leading mobility platform.Further information: https://www.finn.com About PortagePortage is a global investment platform focused on fintech and financial services with over $6.3 billion in assets under management1, 130+ portfolio companies, and 25+ investment professionals. Our firm has offices in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. Our team partners with ambitious companies across all stages, through Portage Ventures and Portage Capital Solutions. We provide flexible capital and deliver a global network of investors, commercial partners, advisors, and value creation experts. Our dedicated value creation team provides portfolio companies with hands-on support in go-to-market, tech and cyber, business acceleration and M&A, and partnerships to accelerate their paths to success. With deep industry knowledge and entrepreneurial experience, Portage is committed to supporting the leaders who are reshaping financial services. Portage is a platform within Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with over $46 billion in assets under management (As of December 31, 2025. Pro-forma for the Unigestion transaction which closed in April 2026.).Further information: www.portageinvest.com Jefferies served as placement agent to FINN on its Series D funding round.

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