Aspartame Market to Reach US$ 561.7 Million by 2031, Growing at 3.9% of CAGR

aspartame market

Aspartame Market (2021 - 2031) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Form, by End user, by Sales Channel and by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspartame market garnered $375.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $561.7 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031.An increased awareness of aspartame's health benefits, a rise in the number of people suffering from diabetes and obesity, and the surging demand for low-calorie sweeteners in food and beverage products drive the global aspartame market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global aspartame market.The market's expansion is attributed to factors such as rising demand for low-calorie sweeteners in food and beverage products, increased awareness of aspartame's health benefits, and an increase in the number of people suffering from diabetes and obesity. The food and beverage industry is the largest aspartame end-user segment, accounting for the majority of market share. Aspartame is widely used in a variety of products, including carbonated soft drinks, powdered soft drinks, dairy products, confectionery, and pharmaceuticals.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11795 Aspartame is a type of high-intensity sweetener that is approximately 200 times sweeter than sugar and is used to increase the experience of sweetness during consumption. It is used in many foods and beverages because it is much sweeter than sugar, so much less of it can be used to give the same level of sweetness. Aspartame is commonly used as a tabletop sweetener, as a sweetener in prepared foods and beverages, and in recipes that don’t require too much heating (since heat breaks down aspartame). It can also be found as a flavoring in some medicines.The inactive lifestyle of people and rising consumer income are some of the major factors that contribute to the rising cases of weight gain and obesity, which have attracted consumers toward their sugar intake and sugar levels. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 billion people worldwide are obese – 650 million adults, 340 million adolescents, and 39 million children. This number is still increasing. WHO estimates that by 2025, approximately 167 million people – adults and children – will become less healthy because they are overweight or obese. Most of the world’s population is concentrated in countries where obesity is the reason for premature deaths. As per the ADA standards, the use of aspartame helps in significantly reduce calorie intake and plays a vital role in weight loss. Additionally, when compared to its counterpart, aspartame has higher sweetening power, so it can be consumed in small quantities.Food that has been processed is consumed on the go and has a longer shelf life. These prepared meals are also becoming more and more popular because of how convenient they are; some of them don't even need to be heated up before eating, thus saving time. Additionally, the availability of processed food has grown over time, which has changed how people eat. UNICEF reports that in 2019–2020, processed food consumption among school-aged teenagers was 42% daily carbonated sugary drink consumption and 46% weekly fast-food consumption. In addition, 77% of the distribution of processed foods worldwide is controlled by about 100 large businesses. Packaged processed food/ready-to-eat processed foods are extremely convenient, less time-consuming, and cost-efficient, and fewer efforts are required for meal preparation. These benefits have increased the demand for processed food, particularly among the working population and students. The increased demand for processed packaged foods is driving the need for aspartame by food manufacturing companies to carry on the production of processed food. The rising preference for processed food is expected to fuel the growth of the global aspartame market.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b94da44aea25e81cfe197c6573f563c3 Sugar-based food and beverages are known to have adverse health effects and are responsible for increasing overall public health costs for the treatment of diabetes, tooth decay, and cardiovascular diseases. According to the report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2001 to 2020, diabetes prevalence significantly increased among U.S. adults 18 or older. 37.3 million people have diabetes—that’s 11.3% of the U.S. population. The mounting pressure on the healthcare infrastructure of the countries has compelled the government to take up initiatives to lower sugar consumption. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) estimations, on average, a single can of drink contains around ten teaspoons of sugar. According to the data published by the American Diabetes Association, in 2018, around 10.5% of the population, or 34.2 million Americans were diagnosed with diabetes. Moreover, the statistics presented by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) state that more than 465 million people lived with diabetes in 2019, with the number expected to rise to 700 million by 2045, further driving the aspartame market size.The primary aspartame market consumers have access to a variety of artificial sweeteners. The players have been inspired to research and create natural stevia and leaves-based sweeteners as a result of the growing demand for natural and organic food products. These days, consumers prefer low-calorie sweeteners made from organic plants for their food and beverages. This aspect is anticipated to reduce the aspartame market's revenue potential. Concerns about artificial sweeteners and the health issues they may create have been voiced over time. According to experts, aspartame may eventually harm genes and result in cancer. However, a lot of regulatory organizations, including the WHO and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), among others, support the proportionate use of aspartame.Globally, consumers are becoming more health-conscious and moving toward healthier lifestyles. Today, people are spending more on products with more advantages due to greater purchasing power and an emphasis on aesthetics. For people to reach the required nutritional level and stay healthy, there is a high need for supplements and nutraceutical products. Important manufacturers are attempting to profit from the new health fads by putting aspartame in supplements to give them a better flavor. The demand for aspartame is anticipated to rise in the near future due to rising supplement intake. For instance, according to the Ministry of Finance India, Indian pharmaceutical exports achieved 24% growth in FY21. Cumulative FDI in the pharma sector crossed the $20 billion mark by September 2022. Such a rise in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the aspartame market growth.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11795 By region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global aspartame market share and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. Also, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global aspartame industry analyzed in the research include Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Global Calcium Pvt. Ltd., Whole Earth Brands, Nantong Changhai Food Additive Co. Ltd., Yogi Dye Chem Industries, Anant Pharmaceuticals, Vitasweet Co. Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited, GELERIYA PRODUCTS, HSWT, Prakash Chemicals Agencies, Foodchem International Corporation, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., and Hermes Sweeteners Ltd.Trending Reports:Carotenoids Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/carotenoids-market Sodium Citrate Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sodium-citrate-market-A07340 Liquid Fertilizers Marke: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-fertilizers-market

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