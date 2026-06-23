Dental Alloys Market Driven by Rising Demand for Dental Implants and Growing Geriatric Population

Dental Alloys Market Growing Demand

The gold-based alloy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of total market revenue.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled " Dental Alloys Market by Alloy Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2031," the global dental alloys market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $3.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17437 Market Growth Drivers:The growth of the dental alloys market is being fueled by several key factors, including:- Increasing demand for dental implants worldwide- Rapid growth in the aging population, leading to higher dental restoration needs- Extensive use of dental alloys in denture bases, crowns, bridges, and partial denture frameworksHowever, market expansion may be restrained by challenges associated with certain base metal alloys, such as high hardness, difficulties in casting and finishing prosthetic components, porcelain discoloration, and lower corrosion resistance. Despite these limitations, advancements in manufacturing technologies and material innovations are expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry participants.Gold-Based Alloys Continue to Lead the Market:- Based on alloy type, the gold-based alloy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of total market revenue. Gold remains a preferred material due to its exceptional ductility, flexibility, and ease of fabrication, making it highly suitable for crowns, bridges, inlays, and other restorative applications.- Meanwhile, the nickel-based alloy segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 6.05% during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of nickel-based alloys in prosthodontics can be attributed to their favorable characteristics, including corrosion resistance, durability, and excellent surface properties.Dental Implants Segment Dominates Application Landscape:- Among applications, the dental implants segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of global revenue. The segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR of 5.2% through 2031.- The growing popularity of dental implant procedures, coupled with increasing awareness of oral health and aesthetic dentistry, continues to drive demand for high-performance dental alloys. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in advanced production technologies to improve implant longevity, biocompatibility, and overall clinical outcomes.Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region:- Europe led the global dental alloys market in 2021, representing approximately one-third of total revenue, largely due to strong demand for dental implants and advanced restorative procedures.However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to become the dominant market by 2031 while recording the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Growth in the region is supported by:- Expanding dental healthcare infrastructure- Rising oral health awareness- Increasing number of dental laboratories and educational institutions- Growing demand for dental tourism, particularly in countries such as IndiaThese factors are expected to significantly increase the consumption of dental alloys across the region.Key Market Players:-Major companies operating in the global dental alloys market include:- Aalba Dent Inc.- Argen Corporation- Aurident Inc.- 88Dent- Dentsply Sirona- Heraeus Holding- Ivoclar Vivadent- Jensen Dental- Kennametal Inc.- Kerr Corporation- Kulzer GmbH- Kuraray Europe GmbH- Sterngold Dental LLC- Success Dental Co.- Yamamoto Precious Metal Co., Ltd.Competitive Landscape:-Leading market participants are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, and geographic expansions to strengthen their market presence and enhance their competitive positioning. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of company performance, product portfolios, operating segments, and strategic developments shaping the global dental alloys industry.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dental-alloys-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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