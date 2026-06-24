Huwise partners with Ejada Systems to accelerate digital transformation and data consumption across the Middle East

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Through the alliance, Ejada will drive the adoption and delivery of Huwise’s data product marketplace solution to its clients across the Middle East

Ejada has built a strong reputation and together, we will enable Ejada’s clients to maximize value from their data by making it easily accessible and understandable to business users and AI.” — Frédéric Gauzy, Regional Manager - Middle East and APAC of Huwise

PARIS, FRANCE, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huwise, the leading provider of data product marketplace solutions today announced a new partnership with Ejada Systems, a digital transformation leader in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Through the alliance, Ejada will drive the adoption and delivery of Huwise’s data product marketplace solution to its clients across the Middle East, helping them maximize the value of their data by delivering intuitive access to all their business users, turning data into a source of insight, innovation, and performance.

Ejada Systems is a Saudi-based digital transformation leader that integrates global capabilities into sovereign, locally governed ecosystems, enabling organizations across the Middle East and Africa to unlock the full value of their strategy, data, platforms, and operations, and translate it into measurable business and economic impact.

Combining global technology strengths and digital sovereignty

Based on an intuitive, e-commerce marketplace-style experience, Huwise’s data product marketplace solution is designed to increase data consumption and value. It enables organizations and their employees to provide secure, compliant self-service access to data in the right formats to deliver usage by both humans and AI.

Demonstrating its commitment to the Middle Eastern market, Huwise is available on local cloud providers such as Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), hosted in Saudi Arabia, and AWS in the United Arab Emirates, providing local clients with digital sovereignty and control over their data. Huwise integrates seamlessly into organizations’ data stack through over 80 connectors and partnerships with complementary best-of-breed vendors including Snowflake, Databricks, SAP, and Precisely, many of whom already work closely with Ejada.

Frédéric Gauzy, Regional Manager - Middle East and APAC of Huwise said:

“Through its combination of deep market understanding and comprehensive consulting skills Ejada has built a strong reputation across the Middle East for helping organizations successfully embrace digital technologies and deliver value. Together, we will enable Ejada’s clients to maximize value from their data by making it easily accessible and understandable to business users and AI.”

Abdullah AlQarawi, Chief AI & Data Officer at Ejada Systems, added:

“At Ejada, we help organizations transform data into an operational and strategic asset by integrating global capabilities within locally governed digital ecosystems. Through our partnership with Huwise, we are enabling scalable data consumption models that simplify access to trusted data and accelerate measurable business value.”

About Huwise

Huwise helps data leaders transform their data into a source of knowledge, innovation, and performance.

We design a SaaS data product marketplace solution tailored to business teams and non-expert users, making data accessible, actionable, and value-generating. With Huwise, organizations provide employees and partners with secure, self-service access to their data products through a single platform.

In just a few weeks, we can deploy any type of data product marketplace, whether internal or external.

Today, more than 350 clients across 25 countries rely on Huwise to accelerate their data initiatives, with over 3,000 platforms already deployed worldwide. Backed by 14 years of expertise in data management, we deliver tailored support to address the business use cases of our clients.

About Ejada Systems

Ejada Systems is a Saudi-based digital transformation leader helping organizations connect strategy, platforms, data, and operations to build intelligent, resilient, and future-ready enterprises. For more than two decades, Ejada has enabled public and private sector organizations to accelerate transformation, strengthen operational performance, and align technology investments with measurable business outcomes.

Headquartered in Riyadh, Ejada delivers integrated capabilities spanning enterprise applications, cloud, data and AI, cybersecurity, digital experience, managed services, and workforce solutions. With more than 4,100 professionals, over 250 clients, and a growing ecosystem of global technology partners, Ejada supports large-scale transformation programs aligned with national priorities, including Saudi Vision 2030.

For more information, visit www.ejada.com.

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