VOCIC Unveils User‑Driven Mobility Aids and Home Rehab Innovations at WHX Miami 2026

VOCIC Unveils User‑Driven Innovations at WHX Miami 2026

From the "Transformers" Rollator to the "Tank" Scooter, VOCIC Unveils Breakthrough Products That Redefine Safety, Portability, and Everyday Independence

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOCIC (formerly MATESIDE GLOBAL US INC.) returned to the WHX Miami 2026 with its latest lineup of user‑driven innovative home healthcare products. For the first time, the company brought its entire U.S. team to the show floor, reinforcing its commitment to being closer to customers and partners.The exhibition featured breakthrough solutions in senior mobility, bathroom safety, and personal care, delivering a fresh and immersive experience for visitors. Hundreds of distributors, large and small, stopped by the VOCIC booth to try products, share feedback, and explore collaboration opportunities. Many expressed strong interest in moving forward with deep partnerships.The "Transformers" of Rollators – VOCIC PackGo Rollator Walker Launched in Q1 2026, the PackGo Rollator Walker quickly gained traction in the consumer market – and it was no different at WHX Miami. Attendees were impressed by its ultra‑lightweight design and ingenious folding mechanism, which allows the rollator to fold to backpack size.Distributors noted that their end‑users would be amazed by this product, with some calling it “the Transformers among rollators.” The PackGo addresses a long‑standing, unmet need in the market: a mobility aid that is both sturdy and highly portable, redefining where and how users can stay active.The "Tank" of Mobility Scooters – VOCIC ACEturn Mobility Scooter While the PackGo focuses on portability, the ACEturn Mobility Scooter zeroes in on what matters most to users – safety. Equipped with a smart dual‑motor drive system and an intelligent differential speed regulation system, the ACEturn ensures exceptional stability even during high‑speed turns. The two rear wheels automatically adjust speed independently, keeping the scooter steady and dramatically reducing rollover risks.User‑Driven Innovation: A Win‑Win‑Win PhilosophyVOCIC is determined to be a pioneer in innovative mobility and rehabilitation solutions. The company believes the path forward lies in user‑driven innovation for everyday independence. That’s why significant resources are invested in market research, user behavior studies, competitor analysis, and rapid prototyping.By streamlining this process into a repeatable workflow, VOCIC can quickly bring new products to market and achieve strong initial sales. This creates a 3‑win scenario: VOCIC wins, distribution partners win, and end‑users win.Expanding Beyond Mobility – A One‑Stop Solution ProviderIn addition to its signature mobility products, VOCIC also showcased its oxygen concentrator at the show – marking a strategic expansion into broader home rehabilitation and medical equipment. The company plans to continue enriching its product portfolio, aiming to become a long‑term, one‑stop solution partner for distributors and a trusted brand for end‑users.Join VOCIC – Leading the Future of Mobility & Rehabilitation InnovationTo learn more about VOCIC and its innovative mobility and rehabilitation solutions, visit vocic.us or email sales@vocic.us. We look forward to exploring partnership opportunities and leading the future of mobility and rehabilitation innovation together.

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