Affordable Housing Is the Foundation of Oklahoma’s Future

By Deborah Jenkins, Executive Director, Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency

(This article appeared in both the Oklahoman and the Tulsa World on June 21, 2026)

June has been designated National Homeownership Month. It’s a time to recognize the importance of helping individuals and families achieve the dream of owning a home. Homeownership Month also provides the opportunity to reflect more broadly on the role housing plays in the strength and future of our state.

Housing is more than a roof and four walls. A home provides the foundation for stability, opportunity, and economic growth. When families have a stable home, children succeed in school, individuals remain in the workforce, and communities thrive. Without that stability, even the strongest efforts falter.

For the past half-century, the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) has worked to strengthen that foundation. Since opening our doors in 1976, more than one million Oklahoma families have been impacted by at least one OHFA program.

That includes more than 800,000 renters who remained in stable housing—often during times of financial uncertainty. It also includes more than 70,000 homebuyers who achieved the milestone of homeownership, opening the door to long-term stability and generational opportunity.

Homeownership remains one of the most powerful tools for building financial security. It allows families to build equity, put down roots, and invest in their communities. During National Homeownership Month, we are proud to celebrate the Oklahomans who have taken that step. We reaffirm our commitment to helping more families get there. Potential homebuyers who do not have the upfront cash on hand often end up giving up.

With the partnership of dedicated mortgage lenders across the state, OHFA’s down payment assistance helps bridge the gap and makes owning a home more attainable. The Housing Choice Voucher Homeownership Program offers families the opportunity to move from renter to homeowner while learning vital life skills that lead to self-sufficiency. Across the state, more than 1,000 rental units and homes for purchase have been financed through the Oklahoma Housing Stability Program, creating a robust pipeline of new housing that will expand available inventory, particularly in rural communities.

We recognize that homeownership is not part of the plan for everyone. A strong housing system depends on a full continuum of options.

Through our federal and state Housing Tax Credit Program, OHFA has helped create more than 40,000 affordable rental units, ensuring that low-income families, including seniors and individuals with disabilities, have access to safe, quality housing. The federal HOME Investment Partnerships program has supported the development of more than 6,600 rental and for-sale homes and offered down payment assistance to 3,000 homebuyers. OHFA’s rental assistance programs provide support to 13,000 households statewide.

Behind each of these numbers is a story.

These are families who avoided eviction or foreclosure and remained in their homes. First-time buyers who turned the key toward future investment. Seniors living on fixed incomes who find safety and security in dedicated developments. Veterans who find hope at home. Individuals at risk of homelessness who were given a second chance.

These stories are a reminder that safe and affordable housing is not just a personal need, it is a vital resource.

Affordable housing plays a critical role in Oklahoma’s economy. It allows businesses to attract and retain workers. It ensures that teachers and first responders can live in the communities they serve. It supports local economies and helps communities grow in a sustainable way.

Yet the need remains significant.

Too many Oklahoma families are still cost-burdened, spending a large portion of their income on housing. The challenge is not only affordability but availability. We simply do not yet have enough housing to meet demand.

Meeting this challenge requires strong partnerships between public agencies, nonprofit organizations, private developers, and community leaders. It means working together for the continued investment in the tools that make housing possible, from rental assistance and homebuyer programs to multifamily financing and community development.

We know what works. We have seen the impact of stable housing in the lives of families and in the growth of communities across our state.

At OHFA, we remain committed to that mission. When we invest in housing, we invest in people. And when we invest in people, we invest in Oklahoma’s future.

During National Homeownership Month and beyond, that commitment remains as important as ever.