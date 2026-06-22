SENECA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL HOLD A SPECIAL GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS & ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE MEETING ON THURSDAY JUNE 25, 2026 BEGINNING AT 4:00PM

WHAT: The Board of Supervisors will hold a special Government Operations Committee Meeting, this meeting is open to the public. DATE & TIME: Thursday June 25, 2026 beginning at 4:00pm LOCATION: Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 3rd Floor, Seneca County Office Building, 1 DiPronio Drive, Waterloo, New York 13165.

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