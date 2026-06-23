GSL Energy Expands European Operations with New Germany Office and Warehouse Hub

GSL Energy Germany office and warehouse officially launched to support local energy storage services across Europe GSL Energy launches Germany office and warehouse hub to strengthen battery energy storage system services across Europe

New Germany facility strengthens local inventory, technical support, EPC collaboration, and faster project delivery across Europe.

深圳, 广东省 — GUANGDONG SHENG, CHINA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New facility strengthens local inventory, technical support, and project delivery capabilities across the European energy storage marketGSL Energy has officially launched its Germany office and warehouse center, marking a significant milestone in the company's global expansion strategy and reinforcing its long-term commitment to the European energy storage market.Following the successful establishment of its U.S. service network, the new Germany hub further enhances GSL Energy's ability to provide localized logistics, technical support, project coordination, and after-sales services across Europe. The facility will serve as a strategic operations center supporting customers, installers, EPC contractors, distributors, and energy developers throughout the region.Strengthening Presence in One of the World's Fastest-Growing Energy Storage MarketsAs Europe accelerates its transition toward renewable energy and grid modernization, energy storage has become a critical component in ensuring energy resilience, grid stability, and efficient renewable integration.Germany, as one of Europe's leading renewable energy markets, continues to drive strong demand for residential battery storage , commercial and industrial energy storage systems, and large-scale battery energy storage projects. Establishing a local presence in Germany allows GSL Energy to move closer to customers and respond more effectively to the evolving needs of the European market."Europe has always been a strategic focus for GSL Energy. The launch of our Germany office and warehouse reflects our long-term commitment to serving European customers with faster response times, stronger technical support, and more localized services," said a spokesperson for GSL Energy.Enhancing Supply Chain Efficiency Through Local WarehousingThe newly operational warehouse will maintain local inventory to support faster delivery and greater supply chain flexibility across Europe.By reducing dependence on long-distance international shipping, GSL Energy aims to shorten lead times, improve inventory availability, and help customers accelerate project deployment schedules.The warehouse will support a broad portfolio of energy storage products, including:Residential Energy Storage SystemsCommercial & Industrial Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS)High-Voltage Energy Storage Solutions Utility-Scale Energy Storage ApplicationsSolar-plus-Storage ProjectsWith local stock availability and regional logistics support, European customers can benefit from improved procurement efficiency and more predictable project timelines.Building a Comprehensive Local Service NetworkBeyond warehousing and logistics, GSL Energy is expanding its localized support capabilities to provide comprehensive project assistance throughout the entire project lifecycle.Services available through the Germany center include:Technical consultation and solution designSystem configuration and project optimizationInstallation guidance and engineering supportEPC project collaborationCommissioning assistanceAfter-sales service and maintenance supportThis integrated approach enables customers to access both products and professional expertise through a single point of contact, helping reduce project complexity and improve implementation efficiency.Combining Manufacturing Excellence with Localized ServiceBacked by advanced manufacturing facilities, in-house research and development capabilities, and internationally recognized certifications, GSL Energy has established itself as a global provider of energy storage solutions.The company's business model combines large-scale manufacturing strength with localized service resources, creating a more responsive and customer-focused operating framework.Through strategic investments in Europe, North America, and other key international markets, GSL Energy continues to strengthen its global footprint while maintaining close relationships with local partners and customers.Looking AheadThe launch of the Germany office and warehouse represents more than an infrastructure expansion—it reflects GSL Energy's broader vision of building a globally connected yet locally responsive service network.As energy storage adoption continues to accelerate across Europe, GSL Energy plans to further invest in local operations, technical support capabilities, engineering resources, and strategic partnerships to better serve the region's growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage solutions.By combining global manufacturing expertise with local market knowledge, GSL Energy remains committed to supporting Europe's energy transition and delivering long-term value to customers across the continent.About GSL EnergyGSL Energy is a leading manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery systems and energy storage solutions, serving residential, commercial, industrial, and utility-scale applications worldwide. With advanced manufacturing facilities, comprehensive R&D capabilities, and a growing international service network, GSL Energy provides reliable, scalable, and sustainable energy storage solutions to customers in more than 150 countries and regions.

GSL ENERGY Opens Germany Office & Warehouse — Faster Delivery Across Europe

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