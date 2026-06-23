Titan OS Announces New Manufacturer Partnership with SHARP

Partnership adds SHARP’s trusted TV brand and European market footprint to Titan OS’ growing European independent CTV ecosystem

CANNES, FRANCE, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment and advertising company, announced a new manufacturer partnership with SHARP, under which Titan OS will power smart TVs produced by SHARP across Europe. The announcement was made during Titan OS’ Annual Advertising Summit at Cannes Lions.

The agreement significantly broadens Titan OS’ distribution footprint and strengthens its presence across key European markets. Sharp has a strong and well-established presence in Europe, which will help Titan OS’ growing reach across the region, further expanding the company’s ability to connect viewers, content partners and advertisers through its independent TV operating system.

SHARP brings a strong consumer electronics heritage, high levels of brand trust and broad mainstream recognition across Europe. Known for the quality, reliability and design of its TVs, SHARP has built a long-standing reputation with European consumers, making the partnership an important step in Titan OS’ strategy to work with recognised, high-value TV manufacturers.

In addition to manufacturing, the collaboration is planned to include a strategic focus on measurement and monetisation. By working closely together, Titan OS and SHARP aim to enable deeper audience insights and create enhanced value for advertisers seeking high-quality, measurable connected TV opportunities.

“This partnership with Titan OS reflects our ambition to continue delivering premium smart TV experiences tailored to European consumers,” said Witalis Korecki, CEO of SHARP Consumer Electronics Europe. “By combining SHARP’s heritage in consumer electronics with Titan OS’ independent and innovative platform, we are creating a strong foundation for future growth, smarter entertainment experiences and new opportunities for advertisers and content partners alike.”

“This partnership with SHARP marks a significant milestone in our journey,” said Jacinto Roca, entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Titan OS. “We are honoured to work with a brand with such strong heritage, high levels of consumer trust and broad mainstream recognition. By bringing together SHARP’s strength as one of Europe’s leading TV manufacturers with Titan OS’ independent platform, we are scaling faster and smarter, helping to shape the future of TV in Europe. At the same time, our collaboration around measurement and monetisation will unlock new value for advertisers seeking high-quality and measurable connected TV opportunities.”

The partnership further strengthens Titan OS’ position as the European independent TV operating system, expanding its ecosystem across leading device manufacturers while creating new opportunities for advertisers, content partners and viewers through a smarter, more open TV experience.

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