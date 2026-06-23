Chairmen Guthrie and Latta Announce Energy Subcommittee Markup of Eight Bills on Electricity and Pipeline Safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Congressman Bob Latta (OH-05), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Energy, announced a subcommittee markup of eight bills.

WHAT: Subcommittee on Energy markup of eight bills.

DATE: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2123 Rayburn House Office Building

Items to be considered:

This notice is at the direction of the Chairman. The markup will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at energycommerce.house.gov. If you have any questions concerning this hearing, please contact Seth Ricketts with the Committee staff at Seth.Ricketts@mail.house.gov If you have any press-related questions, please contact Ben Mullany at Ben.Mullany@mail.house.gov.