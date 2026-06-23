Fair Oaks Precision Machinery Publishes Tech Resource on Double Head Uncoilers for High-Speed Stamping

High Speed Precision Press Machine - Fair oaks

Taiwanese equipment manufacturer addresses growing demand for continuous coil feeding in EV motor lamination and automotive stamping production.

INDIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fair Oaks Precision Machinery (F) Co., Ltd., a Taiwan manufacturer of high-speed precision press machines and coil handling equipment, has published a technical reference covering Double Head Uncoiler technology, selection criteria, and integration with high-speed stamping automation systems. The resource is available on the company's official website.The publication addresses a challenge widely reported by stamping plant operators: coil changeover downtime on single-head decoiler setups can consume 10 to 25 minutes per change, a recurring interruption that limits output on press lines running above 200 strokes per minute. The Double Head Uncoiler — a coil handling unit with two independent spindles mounted on a shared rotating turret — allows one spindle to feed the active coil while an operator loads the next coil on the idle spindle. When the active coil is exhausted, the turret indexes within seconds, resuming material flow to the downstream leveler and feeder without an extended press stop."The acceleration of EV motor core production has made coil changeover efficiency a foundational issue, not an optional upgrade," said a spokesperson for Fair Oaks Precision Machinery. "Stamping plants producing silicon steel laminations at 300 to 400 strokes per minute cannot absorb the downtime that single-head coil handling generates across multiple shifts."The technical resource covers the working principle of the dual reel uncoiler, key mechanical features including hydraulic spindle expansion and friction tension control, step-by-step workflow within a complete press feed line, and a specification comparison framework for matching uncoiler capacity to production requirements.GU Series Double Head UncoilersFair Oaks' GU Series — comprising the GU-300, GU-400, and GU-600 models — covers material widths from 300 mm to 600 mm and coil weight capacity from 1,500 kg to 3,000 kg per spindle. The series uses hydraulic expansion driven by a pneumatic power source and is interlocked with the host press controller for synchronized stop/start operation. All three models are designed to integrate with Fair Oaks' GH Series and FMT Series precision presses, GF Series high-speed feeders, and GS Series S-loop levelers.For ultra-thin silicon steel processing in EV motor lamination applications, Fair Oaks also offers the FST/FSV Series servo leveler and active uncoiler, a second-generation peripheral system developed specifically for 0.2–0.5 mm strip material used in new-energy vehicle motor production.Industry ContextGlobal production targets for electric vehicles have significantly increased demand for precision motor core laminations, with stamping lines required to process thin electrical steel strip continuously across multiple shifts. The technical resource identifies the double head uncoiler as standard equipment in new EV motor lamination line builds, alongside automotive parts stamping, 3C electronics components, home appliance motor production, and large industrial motor manufacturing.The full technical resource, including GU Series specifications and a direct comparison of single-head and double-head uncoiler configurations, is available at: https://www.fairoaks-press.com.tw/en/News_view-1-15 About Fair Oaks Precision Machinery (F) Co., Ltd.Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, Fair Oaks Precision Machinery designs and manufactures high-speed precision presses and peripheral equipment under the FAIR OAKS brand. The company's product line includes the GH Series crank-type precision press, FMT Series multi-suspension high-speed press, GF Series high-speed gear-change feeder, GS Series S-loop leveler, GU Series double head uncoiler, and FST/FSV Series servo leveler and active uncoiler. All press machines meet the JIS Special accuracy standard. Fair Oaks exports to more than 19 countries across Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

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