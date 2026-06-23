FasterCapital Logo UpAad logo

UPAAD Raises $1.8 Million Round with Support from FasterCapital and Other Investors

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UPAAD, an AI-driven advertising optimization platform designed to help small and medium-sized businesses improve the effectiveness of their digital marketing campaigns, is raising $1.8 million with the support of FasterCapital , alongside other participating investors. The company had previously secured $260,000 in earlier funding to support its initial development and market validation.UPAAD brings campaign management, performance tracking, and optimization tools into one unified platform, enabling businesses to run smarter advertising campaigns across multiple channels without requiring extensive marketing expertise or large agency budgets.The platform addresses the common challenges businesses face when managing digital advertising across platforms such as Google, Meta, TikTok, and LinkedIn. Many companies struggle with fragmented data, complex campaign optimization, inefficient budget allocation, and difficulty identifying which ads generate the best results.UPAAD solves these problems by providing centralized analytics, actionable AI-powered recommendations, and automated performance enhancements. The platform analyzes campaign performance, identifies underperforming ads, recommends improvements to creatives and targeting strategies, and automatically applies winning variations through continuous A/B testing.Jerome Napoly for UPAAD said:“UPAAD was created to make digital advertising easier, smarter, and more effective for small and medium-sized businesses. Many companies spend money on ads without having a clear understanding of what is working and what should be improved. This funding round will help us strengthen our AI optimization engine, expand platform integrations, and support more businesses in improving their return on ad spend.” Hesham Zreik , CEO of FasterCapital, said:“We are pleased to support UPAAD and to participate alongside other investors in this round. Digital advertising is essential for business growth, but many small and medium-sized companies lack the tools and expertise needed to optimize campaigns effectively. UPAAD is addressing this need through a practical AI-powered platform that can help businesses save time, reduce wasted ad spend, and achieve better results.”With the new funding, UPAAD plans to expand its AI capabilities, improve automated campaign recommendations, strengthen integrations with major advertising platforms, and grow its customer base among SMEs looking for affordable and intelligent advertising optimization tools.About UPAADUPAAD is an AI-driven advertising optimization platform that helps small and medium-sized businesses manage, track, and improve digital marketing campaigns across multiple channels. The platform connects advertising accounts from Google, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, and other platforms into one dashboard, using artificial intelligence to analyze performance, recommend improvements, and support continuous optimization.About FasterCapitalFasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator that supports startups through fundraising, technical development, business development, market expansion, and strategic advisory services. Through its different programs, FasterCapital helps entrepreneurs refine their business models, prepare investment materials, connect with investors, and access the support needed to grow internationally. The company has worked with startups across multiple industries and geographies, helping founders move from early-stage ideas to scalable businesses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.