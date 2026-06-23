Robotic Process Automation Market to Reach $28.6B by 2031 Amid Rising Enterprise Digitization, Says Mordor Intelligence

The Robotic Process Automation Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.64% from 2026 to 2031, with North America holding the largest market share.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the robotic process automation market size is projected to expand from USD 8.12 billion in 2026 to USD 28.60 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 28.64% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market continues to benefit from increasing enterprise demand for workflow automation, rising adoption of artificial intelligence-enabled automation platforms, and growing pressure to improve operational efficiency while reducing costs. Organizations across banking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications, and government sectors are increasingly deploying RPA solutions to automate repetitive, rule-based tasks and improve workforce productivity.Robotic Process Automation Market Key Growth FactorsGrowing Demand for Business Process AutomationOrganizations are accelerating investments in automation technologies to streamline operations, reduce manual errors, and improve service delivery. RPA solutions enable businesses to automate high-volume repetitive processes across finance, human resources, customer service, procurement, and supply chain functions. As enterprises continue digital transformation initiatives, demand for scalable automation platforms is expected to increase significantly.Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Intelligent AutomationThe convergence of RPA with artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing, and computer vision technologies is expanding automation capabilities beyond structured tasks. Intelligent automation platforms can process unstructured data, understand documents, and support more complex business processes. The report highlights that AI-powered automation is enabling enterprises to achieve higher levels of efficiency and decision-making accuracy.Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says "As organizations evaluate automation investments across increasingly complex operating environments, dependable market intelligence requires transparent sourcing, consistent validation, and balanced analysis. Mordor Intelligence applies a structured research approach designed to provide decision-makers with a clear and credible view of market developments, competitive activity, and long-term growth opportunities."Rising Adoption Across BFSI and Healthcare SectorsFinancial institutions and healthcare organizations remain among the largest adopters of RPA solutions. Banks use automation for customer onboarding, compliance management, claims processing, and fraud detection, while healthcare providers leverage RPA for patient scheduling, billing, claims administration, and records management. Regulatory requirements and increasing transaction volumes continue to strengthen automation investments across these sectors.Robotic Process Automation Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsFebruary 2026: UiPath announced the acquisition of WorkFusion, a provider of AI agents for financial crime compliance. The acquisition expands UiPath's portfolio of agentic AI-powered automation solutions and strengthens its capabilities in anti-money laundering (AML), know-your-customer (KYC), and financial services workflow automation.April 2026: Microsoft introduced new capabilities in its Power Automate 2026 Release Wave 1 roadmap, including AI agents, self-healing desktop automations, process mining enhancements, and deeper integration with Copilot. The update reflects the growing convergence of robotic process automation and agentic AI technologies.Robotic Process Automation Market Segmentation InsightsBy DeploymentOn-premiseCloud / SaaSBy Solution ComponentSoftware (Platforms and Licenses)Services (Implementation, CoE, Support)By Enterprise SizeSmall and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)Large EnterprisesBy Technology TypeAttended RPAUnattended RPAIntelligent / Cognitive RPABy End-user IndustryBFSIIT and TelecomHealthcareRetail and CPGManufacturingOther End-user IndustriesBy GeographyNorth AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoSouth AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of South AmericaEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaIndiaJapanSouth KoreaAustralia and New ZealandRest of Asia-PacificMiddle EastSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab EmiratesTurkeyRest of Middle EastAfricaSouth AfricaNigeriaEgyptRest of AfricaRobotic Process Automation Market Regional InsightsNorth AmericaNorth America represents the largest regional market, supported by high levels of enterprise digitalization, early technology adoption, and strong investments in intelligent automation solutions. Large enterprises across banking, healthcare, and technology sectors continue to drive regional demand.EuropeEurope maintains strong market growth supported by increasing automation initiatives, regulatory compliance requirements, and workforce productivity improvement programs. Organizations across financial services, manufacturing, and government sectors are actively expanding automation deployments.Asia-PacificAsia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Rapid digital transformation, expanding enterprise technology investments, and growing adoption of cloud-based automation platforms are supporting market growth across major economies including China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian countries.The Robotics Process Automation Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/robotic-process-automation-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/robotic-process-automation-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/robotic-process-automation-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/robotic-process-automation-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/robotic-process-automation-market?utm_source=einpr Robotic Process Automation Market Competitive LandscapeThe report describes the Robotic Process Automation market as moderately concentrated, with competition driven by platform capabilities, AI integration, scalability, ease of deployment, security features, and ecosystem partnerships. Vendors continue investing in intelligent automation, process mining, and cloud-native capabilities to strengthen their market positions.Robotic Process Automation Market Key Companies• UiPath Inc.• Automation Anywhere Inc.• SS&C Blue Prism Ltd.• NICE Ltd.• Pegasystems Inc.• WorkFusion Inc.• Microsoft Corp. (Power Automate)• Robocorp Technologies Inc.• EdgeVerve Systems Ltd.• Redwood Software Inc.Explore more insights on robotics automation competitive landscape: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/robotic-process-automation-market/companies?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceThe Process Automation Market is projected to grow from USD 120.65 billion in 2026 to USD 154.92 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.13%. Growth is being driven by increasing adoption of industrial automation technologies, demand for operational efficiency, expansion of Industry 4.0 initiatives, and growing investments in process optimization across manufacturing, energy, and utility sectors.Smart Manufacturing MarketThe Smart Manufacturing Market is expected to expand from USD 387.14 billion in 2026 to USD 730.04 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 13.53%. Market growth is supported by the adoption of Industrial IoT, artificial intelligence, digital twins, predictive maintenance solutions, and increasing efforts by manufacturers to improve productivity, flexibility, and supply chain resilience.The Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market is projected to grow from USD 23.13 billion in 2026 to USD 52.59 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 17.85%. Rising demand for real-time production visibility, quality management, workflow automation, and data-driven decision-making is accelerating software adoption across manufacturing facilities worldwide.About Mordor Intelligence:Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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