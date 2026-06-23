Dolas Dream Crafts Co.,Ltd

Top-Grade Remy Human Hair, Custom OEM & Stable Wholesale Supply for Global High-End Salons

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qingdao— The global demand for premium genius weft hair extensions continues to rise as salons and consumers seek durable, natural-looking solutions for volume and hair loss. In 2026, five Chinese manufacturers have established themselves as key players in supplying the international market, each contributing distinct capabilities to the salon-grade hair extension supply chain.Industry ContextChina, particularly the Shandong and Henan provinces, remains the world's primary production hub for human hair extensions. The genius weft hair extension segment has grown rapidly due to its lightweight, seamless application and compatibility with fine or thinning hair. Industry estimates suggest the global market for such extensions will exceed $1.2 billion by 2027, driven by demand from professional salons in the US and EU. Dolas Dream Crafts Co., Ltd. – Qingdao, ShandongFounded in 2015, Dolas Dream Crafts Co., Ltd. operates a 1,500 m² facility with a team of 50 employees and an annual output of approximately 115,000 units. The company specializes in genius weft hair extensions and human hair toppers, exporting 90% of its production to the United States and Europe.Dolas Dream's genius weft hair extension (models in 18, 20, 22, 24 inches) is made from 100% virgin remy human hair , weighing 50 grams per weft. The company emphasizes cuticle-aligned, single-donor sourcing, which extends lifespan by up to two times compared to multi-donor remy hair. Its products are certified by the National Hair Products and Hair Care Products Quality Supervision and Inspection Center (report No. 201790812, standard GB/T23168-2008).Beyond genius weft, Dolas Dream manufactures k tip hair extensions, nano ring hair extensions, silk base human hair toppers, and kosher wigs (model DLD 16). The company provides OEM/ODM services with a minimum order quantity of 2 units and lead times of 10–15 days. Clients include salon owners in the US, Sweden, and Belgium, who report improved hair fullness and confidence after using Dolas Dream products.For inquiries: email admin@dolasbeauty.com, phone +8618863251821. website： https://www.dolascrafts.com Juancheng Fasimei Hair Products Co., Ltd. – Heze, ShandongJuancheng Fasimei is recognized for its large-scale production capacity and competitive pricing in the genius weft hair extension category. The manufacturer serves wholesale distributors and private-label brands across Europe and North America, offering customizable lengths and colors. Its facility is equipped with modern stitching automation to ensure consistent weft density.Heze Shangtai Import And Export Co., Ltd. – Heze, ShandongHeze Shangtai focuses on export-oriented trade, providing a broad portfolio of hair extension products including genius weft, nano ring, and tape-in extensions. The company acts as a sourcing partner for international salon chains, with a reputation for reliable delivery and flexible payment terms (T/T, PayPal, Western Union).Changge Ruili Hair Accessories Co., Ltd. – Xuchang, HenanBased in Henan's hair product hub, Changge Ruili specializes in machine-tied genius weft extensions. The company emphasizes innovation in base construction, producing wefts that lie flat against the scalp. It supplies both salon professionals and e-commerce retailers, with a strong presence in the UK and Australian markets.Juancheng LeShine Hair Products Co., Ltd. – Heze, ShandongJuancheng LeShine is known for its high-quality virgin hair sourcing and strict inspection processes. The manufacturer offers genius weft extensions in both machine-tied and hand-tied versions, catering to salons that require premium texture and longevity. Its products are popular among North American wig and extension specialists.Market Impact and Analyst ViewAll five companies contribute to China's dominance in the global hair extension trade. According to trade analysts, the shift toward salon-grade, ethically sourced virgin remy hair is a key differentiator. “Manufacturers like Dolas Dream that invest in certification and single-donor sourcing are gaining premium positioning in the US and EU markets,” noted a Shanghai-based industry consultant.OutlookAs demand for natural-looking, reusable hair extensions continues, the expertise of these Chinese manufacturers will remain critical. The ability to offer customization, quick turnaround, and consistent quality positions them as essential partners for premium salons worldwide.

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