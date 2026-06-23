DC DMV Testimony in Support of Bills B26-0619 & B26-0548

Government of the District of Columbia

Department of Motor Vehicles

Hearing on: B26-0548, the “Washington Commanders Motor Vehicle Identification Tags Amendment Act of 2025 B26-0619, the “Eric’s ID Amendment Act of 2026

Testimony of Gabriel Robinson

Director, Department of Motor Vehicles

Before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment

Council Member Charles Allen, Chairperson

Council of the District of Columbia

June 4, 2026

Good morning, Chairperson Allen, members of the Committee, and staff. My name is Gabriel Robinson, and I serve as the Director of the District of Columbia Department of Motor Vehicles (DC DMV). I appreciate the opportunity to testify today on two bills before the Committee:

B26-0548 , the “Washington Commanders Motor Vehicle Identification Tags Amendment Act of 2025”; and

, the “Washington Commanders Motor Vehicle Identification Tags Amendment Act of 2025”; and B26-0619, the “Eric’s ID Amendment Act of 2026.”

DC DMV is committed to providing high-quality customer service and ensuring that our policies reflect the needs, values, and diversity of District residents. Both of these bills would allow the agency to better serve the community, expand choice for residents, and strengthen our mission of accessibility, safety, and civic pride.

Support for B26-0548: Washington Commanders Motor Vehicle Identification Tags Amendment Act of 2025

DC DMV strongly supports B26-0548. Specialty license plates are an important way for residents to express community identity and support meaningful local causes. The Washington Commanders continue to hold deep historical and cultural significance for many District residents, and interest in a specialty plate has been clear for several years. Authorizing the Mayor to design and issue Commanders plates would allow DC DMV to introduce a high-demand license plate option similar to our other sports-related and community-themed plates. Moreover, dedicating proceeds to the State Athletic Activities, Programs, and Office Fund aligns well with the District’s broader commitment to supporting youth development, athletics, and recreation.

From an operational perspective, DC DMV is well positioned to implement this change. The process for designing, producing, and issuing specialty tags is one we manage routinely, and implementation would not present any significant operational challenges. We are ready to collaborate with the Mayor’s Office and the Committee to ensure an efficient rollout that meets both resident expectations and programmatic goals. We are pleased to offer enthusiastic support for this bill and look forward to giving Commanders fans a new way to display their pride.

Support for B26-0619: Eric’s ID Amendment Act of 2026

DC DMV also strongly supports B26-0619. This legislation would allow residents to voluntarily include a notation on their license, permit, or identification card indicating that they have a nonapparent disability.

This is a thoughtful and resident-centered proposal. Many disabilities are not visible, and individuals may face challenges during emergency situations, interactions with first responders, or other moments when clear communication is critical. A voluntary notation can help bridge that gap by providing immediate, discreet information that enables more informed and sensitive engagement.

DC DMV is committed to ensuring that credentials are both secure and supportive of resident needs. We already maintain a set of optional indicators on credentials, such as organ donor status and veteran designation. The addition of a non-apparent disability indicator is consistent with that practice and can be implemented within our existing credentialing system.

We would want to work closely with stakeholders, disability advocates, the Executive Office of the Mayor, and the Council to ensure the program is implemented in a way that protects privacy, avoids stigma, and maintains accuracy. With those considerations in place, we believe the bill would meaningfully assist residents who choose to use the designation.

Chairperson Allen and members of the Committee, thank you for the opportunity to share DC DMV’s strong support for both bills under consideration today. B26-0548 and B26-0619 each represent meaningful steps toward expanding choice, improving accessibility, and strengthening the connection between District government services and the residents we serve.

I am happy to answer any questions you may have.