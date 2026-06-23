CHINAPLAS 2026 – A Record Success with Over 350,000 Visitors

CHINAPLAS 2026 comprehensively displayed the innovative achievements of the plastics and rubber industries leaping towards high-end, intelligent, and green development.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHINAPLAS 2026 successfully concluded on April 24 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Hongqiao, Shanghai, PR China. As the plastics and rubber industries’ premier annual event, it set a new record with an exhibition area of 400,000 square meters, 5,104 exhibitors from 45 countries and regions, and 350,189 visitors—an increase of 24.53% compared with the 2025 Shenzhen exhibition. The exhibition fully demonstrated the resilience and innovation vitality of the plastics and rubber supply chain, injecting fresh momentum into the industry’s high-quality development.Uniting Global Innovation on a World StageOut of the visitors from 188 countries and regions, 86,440 were from Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and overseas, accounting for 24.68% of the total and representing a 26.11% year-over-year increase in overseas visitors compared with the 2025 Shenzhen exhibition.Over 3,800 sets of machinery exhibits featured live demonstrations, alongside more than 1,900 raw material suppliers exhibited at CHINAPLAS. The exhibition also welcomed over 350 exhibitors bringing global or Asia debut technologies. Backed by Fortune Global 500 and Fortune China 500 enterprises, CHINAPLAS featured more than 1,000 specialized and niche Chinese companies— the enterprises with comprehensive indicators established by the Chinese government in terms of economic benefits, degree of specialization, level of excellence in operation and management, etc. -- among them, nearly 200 are national “Little Giant” enterprises, unleashing tremendous vitality.Accelerating Technology Adoption to High-Quality Industry DevelopmentUnder the theme “Transformation · Collaboration · Sustainability”, CHINAPLAS focused on four key areas, namely "Circular Economy," "Digitalization," "Innovative Materials," and "China’s High-end Technologies", comprehensively displaying the innovative achievements of the plastics and rubber industries leaping towards high-end, intelligent, and green development.Featuring state-of-the-art industrial machinery—including high-end injection molding machines, versatile blown film production lines, smart and efficient extrusion systems, and advanced blow-molding and thermoforming equipment—CHINAPLAS showcased live operations on-site. Widely applicable across automotive, electronics and electrification, packaging, medical, and other industries, these technologies offered practical solutions for diverse use cases. In response to growing demand for AI-driven transformation, innovative initiatives also emerged, such as equipping injection molding machines with cognitive “smart brains,” enabling collaborative operation between intelligent injection molding systems and humanoid robots, and deploying AI-enabled recycling and sorting equipment.With a focus on fast-growing emerging markets—such as the low-altitude economy, humanoid robotics, AI data centers, and new energy—exhibitors launched new plastics and rubber materials, along with advanced processing technologies. These include long-carbon-chain nylon, high-performance carbon-fiber reinforced composites, polyurethane (PU) potting foams, and PEEK.Leveraging Concurrent Events to Inspire Industry Insights in the FutureThe exhibition featured a series of concurrent events, including "The Power of Plastics Forum," "Additives Seminar: Enhancing Sustainability and the Values of Plastics," "Tech Talk," "Medical Plastics Connect," "InnoAccelerate," and "Applications in Focus". Covering key themes. such as emerging trends, major market hotspots, and pathways for intelligent and green transformation, the events were highly attended. Through in-depth exchanges, participants explored new opportunities together and charted a shared vision for the industry alongside global leaders and industry elites.Elevating Exhibition Value to Amplify Industrial Chain SynergyCHINAPLAS 2026 significantly boosted confidence across the plastics and rubber industries, showcasing the strength of exhibition diversification amid global economic shifts and extensive supply-chain restructuring. By reinforcing and stabilizing global supply chains, the exhibition also made a major leap in platform capabilities—evolving from a traditional trade-matching fair into a hub for comprehensive and collaborative industry innovation.For exhibitors, CHINAPLAS offers a premier platform to expand market share and secure orders by strengthening brand image, communicating market vision, and building long-term mutual trust. On-site, exhibitors engage in strategic discussions with clients, capture unfiltered market feedback, and identify untapped needs and market gaps. The exhibition also provides a valuable opportunity to gather competitive intelligence, map the broader supply-chain landscape, and set a clear long-term development direction.For visitors, CHINAPLAS creates an important chance to step beyond daily routines and immerse themselves in the industry’s evolving pulse. Visitors not only discover new products and exchange insights on cutting-edge technologies, but also gain firsthand intelligence to better anticipate industry trends and spark ideas with global partners. Ultimately, face-to-face interactions help close gaps, deepen trust, and convert collaboration from “intention” into “action.”Strong Recognition from Exhibitors and VisitorsThe 16 exhibition halls generated continuous and high-density foot traffic, as exhibitors warmly welcomed visitors from around the world. CHINAPLAS delivered strong outcomes, serving as a dynamic platform to secure orders, negotiate collaborations, set strategic directions, expand networks, and achieve mutual success.CHINAPLAS 2026 gained high recognitions from exhibitors, such as BASF Southeast Asia Pte Ltd., KRAIBURG TPE, ARBURG (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Suzhou Tongda Machinery Co., Ltd., Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc., as well as visitors of companies like Alex Mark, PT TRIAS SENTOSA TBK, Unisupply Industrial, Suzhou Wanlong Auto Parts Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics and Senior Material.We extend our sincere thanks to the global exhibitors, visitors, and all of our partners for their trust and support. You are also welcome to visit CPS+ eMarketplace , the O2O Strategy Partner of CHINAPLAS, to browse exhibitor products and post sourcing requests.CHINAPLAS is held alternately in Shenzhen in odd years and Shanghai in even years. The next exhibition will take place at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao'an), PR China from April 13 to 16, 2027. We look forward to embarking on a new journey with global industry professionals to co-shape the future of the plastics and rubber industries!Exhibition Playback: https://live.chinaplasonline.com Photo Highlights: https://live.photoplus.cn/live/25608552?accessFrom=live#/list Official Website: ChinaplasOnline.com or email to Chinaplas.PR@adsale.com.hk

CHINAPLAS 2026 Show Opening Video

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