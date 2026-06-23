Homewares Market Share Projected to Reach USD 2,028.68 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.20% by 2028

Homewares Market (2021-2028) Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Distribution Channel and by Region.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homewares market was estimated at $1.39 trillion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $2.02 trillion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2 from 2021 to 2028.Surge in number of residential homes, increase in disposable income, and rise in adoption of smart and advanced home appliances drive the growth of the global homewares market.Growing demand for advanced, smart and elegant home appliances and furniture are expected to escalate the demand for homewares products. Increase in spending for home decoration and improvement practices owing to growing disposable income specially in emerging economies including China, India and Brazil, are anticipated to contribute toward the homewares market growth during the forecast period.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10640 Surge in number of residential homes, increase in disposable income, and rise in adoption of smart and advanced home appliances drive the growth of the global homewares market. On the other hand, high product costs restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, growing technological advancements and upsurge in online sales are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Homewares market is made up of various markets such as furniture, home appliances, home décor, lighting and bathroom accessories. Homewares market is majorly driven by surge in number of residential homes, increase in disposable income, and rise in adoption of smart and advanced home appliances. Changing lifestyles owing to rapid urbanization and increasing purchasing power of the developing countries including China, Taiwan, India, and Brazil, is fueling the demand for various homewares products including microwave oven, dishwashers, sofa, bed and refrigerator.In addition, manufacturers are introducing localized products based on the need of the consumers from a particular region or country. For instance, in March 2019, Robert Bosch GmbH announced the launch of India-specific dishwashers that will incorporate the Kadhai feature, which is an essential utensil for Indian consumers.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/ecda11087a027d551e9a57e62ef5789c According to the homewares market analysis, the homewares market segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into home decoration, furniture, kitchenware, home appliances, soft furnishings, lighting, bathroom accessories and others.By region, the market across Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, garnering more than one-fourth of the global homewares industry . Changing lifestyles of people in the Asia-Pacific region have influenced the buying trends of consumers, thereby boosting the market growth. The LAMEA region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. Increase in urbanization and improvement in lifestyles are the key factors that boost the market growth.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10640 Key Players in the industry-Conair CorporationIkea SystemsTupperwareInternational Cookware SASPacific Market InternationalSEB SAArc International SATempur Sealy International, Inc.Lock & Lock Co., Ltd.The Oneida GroupTrending Reports:Commercial Undercounter Dishwasher Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-undercounter-dishwasher-market-A13740 Sewing Machine Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sewing-machine-market-A11452 Toothpaste Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/toothpaste-market-A11278 Liquid Soap Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/liquid-soap-market-A06841

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