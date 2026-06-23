JPB Landscapes Celebrates 15 Years of Transforming Outdoor Spaces in Colchester and Throughout Essex

Award-winning JPB Lanscapes marks 15 years in business with a celebration of the company’s highlights over the years.

COLCHESTER, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JPB Lanscapes, a premier provider of expert landscaping and grounds maintenance, is proud to announce its 15th anniversary. For a decade and a half, the company has been dedicated to enhancing the beauty and functionality of outdoor spaces for private, commercial, and public sector clients across Essex and Suffolk.

Based in Great Tey, Colchester, JPB Lanscapes has built a stellar reputation for delivering high-quality garden redesigns, fencing, grounds maintenance, groundworks, and bespoke timber structures. The company’s commitment to excellence was recently recognised on a national level when it won the prestigious Pro Landscaper “Build under £50,000” award in 2024.

Reflecting on the 15-year milestone, owner Jack Perfect-Brown shared his appreciation for his team and the local community:

"Reaching 15 years in business is an incredibly proud moment for us. From day one, our goal has been to provide unparalleled craftsmanship and reliable service to our clients throughout Essex. This milestone wouldn't be possible without our hardworking team, whose technical ability and dedication shine through in every project, and our loyal customers who have trusted us to bring their landscaping visions to life."

To celebrate this fantastic milestone, JPB Lanscapes is looking back at some of the remarkable statistics and achievements its claimed over the past 15 years. Some of the more notable include:

Award Winning Quality: 2024 Winners of the Pro Landscaper Build Award, praised by judges for "excellent core skills, lovely finish, and great customer feedback."

5 Star Reputation: Maintaining an exceptional 5 Star rating on Google, backed by extensive customer testimonials praising their meticulous attention to detail, straight fencing, and tidy site management.

6 Core Service Divisions: Evolving to offer comprehensive outdoor solutions, including Landscaping, Fencing, Grounds Maintenance, Timber Structures, Groundworks, and Environmental & Wildlife services.

Industry Accredited: Proudly accredited by The Association of Professional Landscapers (APL) with annual quality and safety inspections, alongside holding the Government-backed TrustMark accreditation.

Utilising state-of-the-art industrial equipment and backed by a highly experienced team, JPB Landscapes continues to set the standard for landscaping in the region, regularly serving clients across Braintree, Chelmsford, Clacton, Colchester, Ipswich, Maldon and Witham.

About JPB Landscapes Limited

Situated a few miles from Chelmsford and Ipswich, JPB Landscapes is an award-winning landscaping, fencing, and ground maintenance company that offers a range of services to help customers enhance their outdoor spaces. The business started back in 2011 and has grown to include six employees who are all experts in their own horticultural fields.

For further details, visit the website here: https://jpblandscapes.co.uk/.



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