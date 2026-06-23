Four Vehicle Fatality Crash in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, IDAHO – Idaho State Police is investigating a four-vehicle fatality crash that occurred Monday, June 22, 2026, at approximately 4:52 PM at E 49th N and US26, just northwest of Iona.

A 2019 Nissan NV200 Van, being driven by a 39-year-old male from Camarillo, California, was travelling eastbound on E 49th N. A 2017 Dodge Challenger driven by a 59-year-old female from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was heading eastbound on US26. A 2017 Ford F250, driven by a 44-year-old female from Idaho Falls, Idaho, containing two juveniles, was travelling westbound on US26. A 2008 Ford Focus, being driven by a 34-year-old male from Idaho Falls, Idaho, was driving westbound on US26.

The Nissan failed to stop at a stop-sign at the intersection of E 49th N and US26 and made contact with the Dodge. The Dodge was pushed into the westbound lanes of travel and collided with the Ford Focus and the Ford F250.

The driver of the Dodge was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the Ford F250 was also transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The occupants of the Nissan, Dodge, and Ford Focus were wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Ford F250 was wearing a seatbelt. It is unknown if the passengers were wearing seatbelts.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of travel on US26 were blocked for approximately five hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Falls Fire Department EMS.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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4818 / 4512

Posted in District 6 - Eastern Idaho