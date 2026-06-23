Carbon Black Market Outlook 2030: Market Size, CAGR, Trends And Forecast Analysis

Carbon Black Market Report 2026_Segments Carbon Black Market Drivers & Restraints 2026 Carbon black Regional Share 2026

The Business Research Company's Carbon Black Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Carbon Black market to surpass $30 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Speciality Chemicals market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,001 billion by 2030, with Carbon Black to represent around 3% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,007 billion by 2030, the Carbon Black market is estimated to account for nearly 0.4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Carbon Black Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the carbon black market in 2030, valued at $14 billion. The market is expected to grow from $9 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid expansion of tire manufacturing and replacement demand, increasing production of electric vehicles and automotive components, rising consumption in plastics, coatings, and rubber industries, strong growth in industrial manufacturing and construction activities, increasing use of high-performance materials in industrial applications, and expanding petrochemical production capacity across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Carbon Black Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the carbon black market in 2030, valued at $7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to strong expansion of automotive manufacturing and aftermarket tire demand, rising use of advanced materials in aerospace and defense applications, increasing demand for high-performance plastics and specialty rubber products, growing investments in industrial production and infrastructure development, expansion of chemical processing and materials innovation capabilities, and continuous technological improvements in manufacturing efficiency and product quality across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Carbon Black Market In 2030?

The carbon black market is segmented by type into furnace black, channel black, thermal black, acetylene black, and other types. The furnace black market will be the largest segment of the carbon black market segmented by type, accounting for 79% or $24 billion of the total in 2030. The furnace black market will be supported by the increasing demand for reinforcement materials in tire manufacturing, rising consumption in industrial rubber goods such as belts, hoses, and seals, growing use in inks, pigments, and conductive applications, expansion of high-durability polymer and composite material production, rising need for improved product performance in harsh operating environments, and continuous advancements in carbon black production efficiency and process optimization technologies.

The carbon black market is segmented by grade into standard grade, and specialty grade.

The carbon black market is segmented by application into tire, non-tire rubber, inks and coating, plastic, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Carbon Black Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the carbon black market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Carbon Black Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global carbon black market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate expansion of tire manufacturing capacities across automotive industries, strengthen the transition from standard to high-performance specialty carbon black grades, and increase demand for conductive carbon black materials driven by electrification trends in electric vehicles, batteries, and advanced electronic applications.

Tire Manufacturing Capacity Expansion - The tire manufacturing capacity expansion is expected to become a key growth driver for the carbon black market by 2030. The continuous expansion of tire manufacturing capacity across emerging and developed markets significantly drives demand in the carbon black market. As global vehicle production increases, especially in countries like India and China, tire manufacturers are scaling up operations to meet rising automotive demand. Carbon black is a critical reinforcing agent in tire production, enhancing durability, strength, and performance. New plant setups and capacity additions directly translate into higher consumption of carbon black. Additionally, replacement tire demand due to wear and tear further strengthens this trend. Expansion also supports OEM supply chains, boosting long-term contracts for carbon black suppliers. Overall, increased manufacturing infrastructure ensures steady and growing demand. As a result, the tire manufacturing capacity expansion is anticipated to contribute to 3.2% annual growth in the market.

Shift From Standard To Specialty Blacks - The shift from standard to specialty blacks is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the carbon black market by 2030. The transition from conventional carbon black to specialty carbon black grades is a major driver for market growth. Specialty blacks offer enhanced properties such as improved conductivity, UV resistance, and color performance, making them ideal for high-value applications like electronics, coatings, and plastics. Industries are increasingly prioritizing performance-driven materials, which is accelerating the adoption of specialty blacks. This shift also enables manufacturers to achieve better margins compared to standard grades. Growing demand from sectors like packaging, automotive components, and consumer goods further fuels this transition. Innovation in product formulations continues to expand application scope. As a result, the market is witnessing qualitative as well as quantitative growth. Consequently, the shift from standard to specialty blacks is projected to contribute to around 2.9% annual growth in the market.

Electrification-Led Demand For Conductive Grades - The electrification-led demand for conductive grades is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the carbon black market by 2030. The global shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) and advanced electronics is boosting demand for conductive carbon black grades. These grades are essential for applications such as battery electrodes, cables, and electronic components. Electrification trends are accelerating due to environmental concerns and government policies supporting clean energy adoption. Conductive carbon black plays a key role in enhancing electrical conductivity and energy efficiency in lithium-ion batteries. As EV production scales up, the need for high-performance conductive materials rises correspondingly. Additionally, renewable energy storage systems also contribute to increased demand. This electrification wave is creating new growth avenues for the carbon black market. Therefore, the electrification-led demand for conductive grades is projected to contribute to approximately 2.7% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Carbon Black Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the furnace black market, the channel black market, the thermal black market, the acetylene black market, and the other types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $10.8 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for advanced reinforcement materials in high-performance tire applications, rising usage in specialty coatings and conductive material formulations, growing adoption in energy storage components such as batteries and supercapacitors, expansion of infrastructure development requiring durable rubber-based industrial products, increasing application in electronics and advanced polymer composites, and continuous innovation in material engineering and process efficiency improvements. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing material strength, improving conductivity performance, and supporting next-generation industrial and energy applications, fuelling transformative growth within the broader materials and industrial chemicals industry.

The furnace black market is projected to grow by $8 billion, the channel black market by $1 billion, the thermal black market by $1 billion, the acetylene black market by $0.4 billion, and the other types market by $0.4 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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