Azilen Powers Connected IoT Platform Across 100,000+ Commercial Kitchen Locations

Manufacturers today need visibility, intelligence, & the ability to create continuous value throughout the product lifecycle. This engagement was focused on building that digital foundation at scale.” — Chintan Shah, VP of Delivery, Azilen Technologies

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A leading commercial kitchen and sanitation equipment manufacturer operating across 100,000+ customer locations partnered with Azilen to transform standalone mechanical assets into an intelligent, connected equipment ecosystem.Azilen Technologies, an AI-first product engineering and Industrial IoT solutions development company, successfully delivered a connected equipment platform designed to help industrial manufacturers modernize existing machine fleets and unlock long-term digital capabilities.The engagement resulted in a production-ready Smart IoT platform capable of retrofitting existing industrial dishwasher systems across a deployed fleet of more than 100,000 locations. The initiative established the digital foundation for real-time operational visibility, predictive maintenance, and subscription-led service models.The manufacturer had built a strong market presence through reliable industrial equipment and nationwide service operations. However, increasing competition from connected products and limited machine-level visibility highlighted the need for a more intelligent and scalable ecosystem. Leadership recognized that future growth would rely not only on manufacturing capabilities, but also on building connected experiences around deployed products.Azilen approached the engagement as a broader digital transformation initiative rather than a simple IoT retrofit. The team engineered a rugged Smart Box platform with industrial-grade hardware, secure firmware, and edge-to-cloud connectivity designed for demanding commercial environments.The platform delivered:• Real-time machine telemetry for monitoring temperature, pressure, motor current, power usage, water and chemical consumption, and wash-cycle performance• IP65-rated rugged enclosure with Wi-Fi and BLE-enabled communication architecture• HTTPS and TLS-secured data transmission for reliable cloud connectivity• Edge processing with local data retention and cloud synchronization capabilities• Remote diagnostics and OTA firmware management readiness• Scalable architecture designed to support more than 50,000 connected machinesBeyond machine connectivity, the engagement enabled the creation of a connected equipment ecosystem. This opened opportunities for subscription-based monitoring, predictive maintenance, consumables optimization, and fleet-level reporting, creating new recurring revenue streams beyond hardware sales.Operationally, the platform reduced reliance on reactive servicing, improved maintenance response times, and increased machine lifecycle visibility for service teams and customers.From a business perspective, the manufacturer evolved from being solely a hardware provider into a long-term operational technology partner, strengthening differentiation, customer retention, and market positioning in a highly competitive landscape.About Azilen TechnologiesAzilen Technologies is an AI development service provider in the USA. The company collaborates with organizations to propel their AI development journey from idea to implementation and all the way to AI success.Beyond AI, Azilen specializes in engineering connected products and intelligent IoT ecosystems that bridge the physical and digital worlds. From device connectivity and embedded engineering to edge computing, cloud platforms, and real-time data intelligence, Azilen helps organizations transform connected data into actionable business outcomes with its holistic IoT software development services The company has extensive experience in designing and developing scalable IoT architectures that integrate sensors, devices, gateways, applications, and analytics into a unified ecosystem. Its expertise spans industrial IoT, smart products, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and connected operations across diverse industries.Domain expertise, agile methodologies, and cross-functional engineering teams form the foundation of Azilen's approach to building secure, scalable, and future-ready IoT solutions. The company enables startups and enterprises to accelerate innovation, reduce time-to-market, and focus on business growth while Azilen manages the complexities of connected product engineering and IoT platform development.

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