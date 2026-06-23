A' Furniture Design Awards 2026 Early Call for Entries Announced

Furniture Design

A' Design Award & Competition Opens Early Entries for the 2026 A' Furniture Design Awards, Inviting Designers and Brands Worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has officially released its call for entries to A' International Furniture Design Awards. The A' Furniture Design Awards are open for entries by Furniture Designers , Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Furniture Brands, Furniture Manufacturers, Interior Designers, Architects, Carpenters and Artisans, Textile Designers, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Design Collaboratives, Experimental Design Labs, Cultural and Artistic Organizations, Furniture Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were designed within the last 10 years are eligible for international participation.The A' International Furniture Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is free to join, Furniture Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Furniture Brands, Furniture Manufacturers, Interior Designers, Architects, Carpenters and Artisans, Textile Designers, Design Consultants, Design Professionals, Design Collaboratives, Experimental Design Labs, Cultural and Artistic Organizations, Furniture Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A’ Design Awards to submit a work for the Furniture Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Furniture Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in furniture design, the A' Furniture Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through good design. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By celebrating innovative and socially beneficial furniture solutions, the competition aims to foster global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, brands and manufacturers to create products that improve everyday life and contribute positively to communities worldwide.Furniture Awards Timeline & EligibilityEarly deadline for entries to A' Furniture Design Awards is on June 30, 2026. Results of the A' Furniture Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Furniture Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Furniture Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Furniture Design Awards : Chairs, Tables, Sofas, Beds, Cabinets, Shelves, Desks, Wardrobes and More. Furniture Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/1 Award for Good Furniture DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Furniture Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Furniture Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Furniture Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Furniture Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Furniture Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Furniture Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A’ Design Prize are given free of charge to the Furniture Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Furniture Design Awards.Furniture Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, industry professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=1 to see past winners of the A' International Furniture Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/1 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition has been established to recognize and promote outstanding design achievements across all creative sectors and industries worldwide. By showcasing exemplary projects and innovative solutions, the competition helps increase public appreciation for good design while encouraging designers, companies and brands to develop products, services and experiences that create lasting value and contribute positively to society. Through its international platform, the A' Design Award & Competition aims to advance design culture and inspire excellence on a global scale. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Furniture Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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