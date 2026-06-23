Singapore Stroke Survivor Terence Ang Launches AI Voice-Cloned Audiobook Brokenness Becomes Beautiful

Terence Ang, author of Brokenness Becomes Beautiful.

Narrated using a digital version of Terence Ang’s own voice, the audiobook turns a personal recovery journey into a more accessible listening experience.

In audio form, these poems are accessible to stroke survivors and caregivers who find reading difficult. It’s another way of connecting with those who need to hear this.” — A/Prof Shamala Thilarajah Physiotherapist Singapore General Hospital

IL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Singaporean author, stroke survivor and aphasia advocate Terence Ang has launched Brokenness Becomes Beautiful, an audiobook narrated using an AI-cloned version of his own voice, transforming his poetry collection into a deeply personal listening experience rooted in his journey of recovery, identity and self-expression.Now available on ElevenReader and Spotify , the audiobook marks a significant step in Terence’s journey as a writer and advocate. Created using ElevenLabs’s AI voice technology, the audiobook uses AI voice cloning technology to bring Brokenness Becomes Beautiful into a new listening format narrated through a digital version of Terence’s own voice. For Terence, whose journey with aphasia has shaped much of his advocacy and creative work, the project adds another layer of meaning to the collection. It allows his words to be heard in a voice connected to his own story.The audiobook’s June release coincides with International Aphasia Awareness Month, giving the release a timely link to wider conversations around aphasia, communication access and life after stroke. In Singapore, stroke remains the fourth leading cause of death and one of the leading causes of adult disability, while the incidence of stroke among adults below 50 has significantly increased, according to HealthHub. The Singapore Stroke Rehabilitation Guideline also highlights that stroke survivors with aphasia should receive speech and language therapy to improve functional communication.“This audiobook is not just about technology,” said Terence Ang, author of Brokenness Becomes Beautiful. “It is about finding another way to be heard. After my stroke, writing became a form of therapy for me. Now, through this audiobook, I feel I am reclaiming part of my voice again.”Brokenness Becomes Beautiful was shaped by Terence’s recovery after a stroke, which changed the way he speaks and communicates. The written collection explores acceptance, identity and the long process of rebuilding after a sudden health crisis. In audio form, the work takes on added meaning, especially for a survivor whose relationship with speech has been permanently altered.“Terence’s audiobook is more than a technological achievement, it is a powerful act of reclamation. For a stroke survivor with aphasia to hear his own words carried once again in a voice that sounds like his own is deeply moving. His courage and creativity continue to inspire others to see possibilities beyond aphasia, and remind us that every voice matters,” said Evelyn Khoo, speech therapist and founder of Aphasia SG.The release comes as audio storytelling continues to widen its reach. Spotify announced in May 2026 that audiobook listening hours had grown 60% year on year, alongside plans to launch invite-only audiobook creation tools powered by ElevenLabs’ digital voice technology. Against this backdrop, Terence’s audiobook adds a deeply human dimension to AI voice technology, showing how it can support accessibility, identity and self-expression.Terence’s audiobook will also be featured at the 2026 ALA Annual Conference & Exhibition , held from 25 to 29 June in Chicago, at the Printed Word Reviews Booth #4722. The feature gives Brokenness Becomes Beautiful visibility among librarians, publishers, educators and book professionals at one of the world’s major library events.Through writing, art and now audiobook narration, Terence continues to encourage stroke survivors, people living with aphasia, caregivers and readers facing communication challenges to believe that their stories still matter.His previous works include A Cry in the Dark, Emerging from the Dark, Strength in Motion, The Boy and The Man, and Thunderstroke: A Poetry Memoir Inspired by a True Story.About Terence AngTerence Ang is an award-winning Singaporean author, stroke survivor, aphasia advocate, artist, and creative storyteller. After suffering a stroke in 2020, he turned to writing and art as part of his recovery journey. His works explore survival, identity, resilience, mental health, and the courage to rebuild life after adversity. Through his books, poetry, art, and advocacy, Terence hopes to encourage stroke survivors, caregivers, people living with aphasia, and anyone facing difficult personal battles to keep going. Website: https://terenceangbp.com

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