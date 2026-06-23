Ammonia Market to Reach Unmatched Growth US$149.8 Billion by 2033, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2026 to 2033

Ammonia Market

Asia Pacific holds 39% of the global ammonia market in 2026, led by China’s production capacity and India’s fertilizer demand, backed by subsidies & farm growth

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ammonia Market is poised for substantial growth over the forecast period, driven by increasing agricultural requirements, expanding industrial applications, and the growing adoption of green ammonia as a sustainable energy carrier. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global ammonia market size is expected to be valued at US$102.3 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$149.8 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.6% between 2026 and 2033.

Ammonia remains one of the most essential chemicals in the global economy, serving as a critical raw material for fertilizers, industrial chemicals, explosives, and numerous manufacturing processes. As governments and industries focus on food security, decarbonization, and sustainable industrial development, ammonia is increasingly emerging as a strategic commodity with applications extending beyond traditional agricultural use.

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Growing Global Food Security Concerns Driving Fertilizer Demand

One of the primary factors fueling ammonia market growth is the increasing global demand for fertilizers. Rising population levels and shrinking arable land are compelling agricultural producers to enhance crop productivity. Ammonia-based fertilizers such as urea, mono-ammonium phosphate (MAP), and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) play a crucial role in improving agricultural yields, making ammonia indispensable to global food security initiatives.

Expansion of Urea Production Supporting Market Growth

Urea remains the most widely consumed nitrogen fertilizer worldwide, and ammonia serves as its key feedstock. The increasing need for high-efficiency fertilizers across both developed and emerging economies is driving investments in ammonia production facilities. This trend is expected to strengthen market demand throughout the forecast period.

Green Ammonia Emerging as a Clean Energy Carrier

A major trend transforming the ammonia market is the rapid development of green ammonia technologies. Produced using renewable energy sources and green hydrogen, green ammonia is gaining recognition as a carbon-free fuel and energy storage medium. Governments and energy companies are investing heavily in green ammonia projects to support global decarbonization targets and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

Rising Industrial Demand for Ammonia-Derived Chemicals

Beyond agriculture, ammonia serves as a vital feedstock for the production of nitric acid, ammonium nitrate, industrial solvents, synthetic fibers, and other specialty chemicals. The growing chemical manufacturing sector, particularly in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, is creating sustained demand for ammonia across multiple industrial applications.

Increasing Investments in Sustainable Manufacturing

Manufacturers are focusing on improving production efficiency and reducing carbon emissions associated with ammonia synthesis. Investments in advanced production technologies, carbon capture solutions, and renewable energy integration are helping producers align with global sustainability goals while maintaining competitiveness in the evolving market landscape.

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Growth of the Mining and Explosives Industry

Ammonium nitrate, derived from ammonia, is extensively used in mining and construction explosives. Growing infrastructure development projects and rising mineral extraction activities across emerging economies are contributing to increased consumption of ammonia-based explosive materials, creating additional growth opportunities for market participants.

Technological Innovations Enhancing Production Efficiency

Continuous advancements in catalyst technologies, process optimization, and energy management systems are improving ammonia production efficiency. Modern production facilities are increasingly adopting digital monitoring systems and automation technologies to reduce operational costs while increasing output reliability and environmental performance.

Asia-Pacific Maintaining Leadership in Global Demand

East Asia and South Asia & Oceania continue to represent major growth centers for ammonia consumption. Rapid industrialization, expanding agricultural activities, and increasing investments in fertilizer manufacturing are strengthening regional demand. Countries such as China, India, and several Southeast Asian nations are expected to remain key contributors to global ammonia market expansion over the coming years.

Strategic Collaborations and Capacity Expansions Reshaping Competition

Leading ammonia producers are actively pursuing strategic partnerships, production capacity expansions, and technological collaborations to strengthen their market positions. Investments in green ammonia infrastructure, export terminals, and integrated production facilities are becoming increasingly common as companies prepare to meet rising global demand from both traditional and emerging applications.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Anhydrous Ammonia

• Aqueous Ammonia

By Application

• MAP (Mono-ammonium Phosphate)

• DAP (Di-ammonium Phosphate)

• Urea

• Nitric Acid

• Ammonium Phosphate

• Ammonium Nitrate

• Others

By End-user

• Industrial Chemicals

• Agrochemicals

• Explosives

• Others (Electronics)

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Oceania

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

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Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the ammonia market is characterized by established global manufacturers focused on capacity expansion, sustainability initiatives, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships.

✦ CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

✦ Potash Corp

✦ Orica Limited

✦ Incitec Pivot Ltd

✦ Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Ltd.

✦ Praxair, Inc.

✦ Achema AB

✦ Linde Group

✦ Jiangsu Huachang Chemical Co. Ltd.

✦ Koch Fertilizer LLC

Future Outlook

The global ammonia market is expected to witness robust growth through 2033, supported by rising fertilizer demand, expanding industrial applications, and the accelerating adoption of green ammonia technologies. As nations prioritize food security, sustainable agriculture, and carbon-neutral energy solutions, ammonia is positioned to play a pivotal role in the future global economy. Continued technological advancements, strategic investments, and increasing demand across diverse industries are expected to create significant opportunities for stakeholders throughout the value chain.

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About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research delivers strategic research solutions that drive business growth. Founded in 2012 and registered in England and Wales in 2023 as Persistence Research & Consultancy Services Ltd., we have completed 3,600+ custom and syndicated studies and supported 2,700+ projects for leading research firms. Combining traditional methodologies with modern tools, we provide actionable insights to multinational corporations, consultants, investors, and government bodies, earning strong trust through long-term client relationships.

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