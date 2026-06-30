Dr. Rao's Hospital Strengthens Multidisciplinary Neuro-Oncology Care in South India

A multidisciplinary neuro-oncology tumor board at Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences, Guntur, bringing together experts in neurosurgery, neurology, radiology, pathology, neurocritical care, and rehabilitation to optimize treatme The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. Dr Rao's Hospital - the best neurology hospital in Guntur Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting the 51-case BrainPath-assisted parafascicular intraventricular tumor surgery series at NSI 2025.

Dr. Rao's Hospital integrates advanced neurosurgery, radiosurgery, rehabilitation, and collaborative tumor boards to improve brain and spine tumor care.

Brain tumor treatment requires more than surgery alone. Our goal is to provide world-class neuro-oncology care closer to home while preserving neurological function, independence, and quality of life.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As brain and spinal tumors become increasingly complex to diagnose and treat, Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur , is advancing multidisciplinary neuro-oncology care through a comprehensive treatment model that combines neurosurgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, neuro-oncology, neurocritical care, rehabilitation, and long-term patient support under one roof.Founded by internationally trained neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla , Dr. Rao's Hospital has emerged as a leading neurosciences center dedicated to providing advanced brain, spine, and nerve care to patients across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and India. Through a collaborative team-based approach, the institute brings together specialists from multiple disciplines to develop personalized treatment plans for patients with brain tumors, spinal tumors, skull base tumors, and other complex neurological cancers.The hospital's multidisciplinary neuro-oncology program integrates expertise from neurosurgery, neurology, neuroradiology, pathology, neurocritical care, rehabilitation, anesthesiology, and stereotactic radiosurgery. By fostering close collaboration among specialists, patients receive comprehensive evaluations and coordinated treatment plans tailored to their unique clinical needs."Modern brain tumour treatment requires much more than surgery alone," said Dr Rao, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences. "Every patient deserves a personalized treatment strategy developed through collaboration among multiple specialists. Our goal is to provide world-class neuro-oncology care closer to home while preserving neurological function, independence, and quality of life."The institute leverages advanced technologies including neuronavigation, intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring, high-definition surgical visualization systems, hybrid operating room capabilities, minimally invasive surgical techniques, endoscopic skull base surgery, and stereotactic radiosurgery. These technologies help improve precision while minimizing risks during treatment of complex tumors located in critical areas of the brain and spine.One of the defining features of the program is its multidisciplinary tumor board process. Complex cases are reviewed collectively by specialists who analyze imaging findings, pathology reports, treatment options, neurological status, and rehabilitation requirements before recommending an individualized care pathway. This collaborative approach ensures that patients benefit from the combined expertise of multiple disciplines.Over the course of his career, Dr. Rao has performed more than 15,000 neurosurgical procedures, including over 12,000 minimally invasive surgeries and 3,000 endovascular interventions. His international fellowship training in the United States across multiple neurosurgical subspecialties—including neuro-oncology, skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, cerebrovascular surgery, endovascular neurosurgery, and stereotactic radiosurgery—has helped bring advanced neurosciences care to patients in Tier-II India.The neuro-oncology team at Dr. Rao's Hospital manages a wide range of conditions, including gliomas, meningiomas, pituitary tumors, vestibular schwannomas, metastatic brain tumors, skull base tumors, pediatric brain tumors, spinal tumors, and complex neurological disorders requiring multidisciplinary treatment.In addition to surgery and radiosurgery, patients may benefit from neurorehabilitation programs designed to support recovery, improve neurological function, and enhance long-term quality of life. The hospital's patient-centered approach emphasizes continuity of care from diagnosis through treatment, recovery, and survivorship."As neuro-oncology continues to evolve, multidisciplinary care has become the standard for achieving the best possible outcomes," Dr. Rao added. "We remain committed to combining innovation, technology, clinical expertise, and compassionate care to help patients and families navigate some of the most challenging diagnoses in medicine."With increasing awareness of neurological cancers and growing demand for specialized treatment, Dr. Rao's Hospital continues to expand access to advanced neuro-oncology services while reducing the need for patients to travel long distances in search of comprehensive care.Patients experiencing persistent headaches, seizures, unexplained weakness, vision changes, balance problems, speech difficulties, or other neurological symptoms are encouraged to seek timely evaluation, as early diagnosis often plays a critical role in successful treatment outcomes.For more information about neuro-oncology services, brain tumor treatment, stereotactic radiosurgery, minimally invasive neurosurgery, and comprehensive neurosciences care, visit https://drraoshospitals.com About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, widely known as Dr. Rao, is the Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Internationally trained in multiple neurosurgical subspecialties in the United States, Dr. Rao is recognized for advancing minimally invasive neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, stereotactic radiosurgery, cerebrovascular surgery, endovascular neurosurgery, and complex spine care in India.About Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of NeurosciencesDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) is a dedicated center for neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, neuro-oncology, endovascular neurosurgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, and neurocritical care in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Equipped with advanced technology including neuronavigation, hybrid operating room capabilities, intraoperative neuromonitoring, and minimally invasive surgical platforms, the institute provides comprehensive brain, spine, and nerve care under one roof.Media ContactDr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet,Guntur, Andhra Pradesh 522001, IndiaPhone: +91 90100 56444Email: info@drraoshospitals.comWebsite: https://drraoshospitals.com

Brain tumor treatment at Dr. Rao's Hospital - International Institute of Neurosciences

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