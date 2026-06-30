Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,086 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,340 in the last 365 days.

Dr. Rao's Hospital Strengthens Multidisciplinary Neuro-Oncology Care in South India

Multidisciplinary neuro-oncology tumor board at Dr. Rao's Hospital in Guntur, where neurosurgeons, neurologists, radiologists, pathologists, and rehabilitation specialists collaborate to develop personalized treatment plans for brain and spine tumor patie

A multidisciplinary neuro-oncology tumor board at Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences, Guntur, bringing together experts in neurosurgery, neurology, radiology, pathology, neurocritical care, and rehabilitation to optimize treatme

A modern neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, equipped with surgical microscopes, neuronavigation systems, and high-resolution monitors for precision surgeries.

The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

State-of-the-art biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, equipped with advanced imaging and surgical technology for neurovascular and minimally invasive procedures.

The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India.

Dr Rao's Hospital exterior view

Dr Rao's Hospital - the best neurology hospital in Guntur

Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting India’s first BrainPath-assisted parafascicular intraventricular tumor surgery series at NSI 2025

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting the 51-case BrainPath-assisted parafascicular intraventricular tumor surgery series at NSI 2025.

Dr. Rao's Hospital integrates advanced neurosurgery, radiosurgery, rehabilitation, and collaborative tumor boards to improve brain and spine tumor care.

Brain tumor treatment requires more than surgery alone. Our goal is to provide world-class neuro-oncology care closer to home while preserving neurological function, independence, and quality of life.”
— Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital
GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As brain and spinal tumors become increasingly complex to diagnose and treat, Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, is advancing multidisciplinary neuro-oncology care through a comprehensive treatment model that combines neurosurgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, neuro-oncology, neurocritical care, rehabilitation, and long-term patient support under one roof.

Founded by internationally trained neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Dr. Rao's Hospital has emerged as a leading neurosciences center dedicated to providing advanced brain, spine, and nerve care to patients across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and India. Through a collaborative team-based approach, the institute brings together specialists from multiple disciplines to develop personalized treatment plans for patients with brain tumors, spinal tumors, skull base tumors, and other complex neurological cancers.

The hospital's multidisciplinary neuro-oncology program integrates expertise from neurosurgery, neurology, neuroradiology, pathology, neurocritical care, rehabilitation, anesthesiology, and stereotactic radiosurgery. By fostering close collaboration among specialists, patients receive comprehensive evaluations and coordinated treatment plans tailored to their unique clinical needs.

"Modern brain tumour treatment requires much more than surgery alone," said Dr Rao, Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences. "Every patient deserves a personalized treatment strategy developed through collaboration among multiple specialists. Our goal is to provide world-class neuro-oncology care closer to home while preserving neurological function, independence, and quality of life."

The institute leverages advanced technologies including neuronavigation, intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring, high-definition surgical visualization systems, hybrid operating room capabilities, minimally invasive surgical techniques, endoscopic skull base surgery, and stereotactic radiosurgery. These technologies help improve precision while minimizing risks during treatment of complex tumors located in critical areas of the brain and spine.

One of the defining features of the program is its multidisciplinary tumor board process. Complex cases are reviewed collectively by specialists who analyze imaging findings, pathology reports, treatment options, neurological status, and rehabilitation requirements before recommending an individualized care pathway. This collaborative approach ensures that patients benefit from the combined expertise of multiple disciplines.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Rao has performed more than 15,000 neurosurgical procedures, including over 12,000 minimally invasive surgeries and 3,000 endovascular interventions. His international fellowship training in the United States across multiple neurosurgical subspecialties—including neuro-oncology, skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, cerebrovascular surgery, endovascular neurosurgery, and stereotactic radiosurgery—has helped bring advanced neurosciences care to patients in Tier-II India.

The neuro-oncology team at Dr. Rao's Hospital manages a wide range of conditions, including gliomas, meningiomas, pituitary tumors, vestibular schwannomas, metastatic brain tumors, skull base tumors, pediatric brain tumors, spinal tumors, and complex neurological disorders requiring multidisciplinary treatment.

In addition to surgery and radiosurgery, patients may benefit from neurorehabilitation programs designed to support recovery, improve neurological function, and enhance long-term quality of life. The hospital's patient-centered approach emphasizes continuity of care from diagnosis through treatment, recovery, and survivorship.

"As neuro-oncology continues to evolve, multidisciplinary care has become the standard for achieving the best possible outcomes," Dr. Rao added. "We remain committed to combining innovation, technology, clinical expertise, and compassionate care to help patients and families navigate some of the most challenging diagnoses in medicine."

With increasing awareness of neurological cancers and growing demand for specialized treatment, Dr. Rao's Hospital continues to expand access to advanced neuro-oncology services while reducing the need for patients to travel long distances in search of comprehensive care.

Patients experiencing persistent headaches, seizures, unexplained weakness, vision changes, balance problems, speech difficulties, or other neurological symptoms are encouraged to seek timely evaluation, as early diagnosis often plays a critical role in successful treatment outcomes.

For more information about neuro-oncology services, brain tumor treatment, stereotactic radiosurgery, minimally invasive neurosurgery, and comprehensive neurosciences care, visit https://drraoshospitals.com.

About Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, widely known as Dr. Rao, is the Founder and Chief Neurosurgeon of Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN), Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Internationally trained in multiple neurosurgical subspecialties in the United States, Dr. Rao is recognized for advancing minimally invasive neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, stereotactic radiosurgery, cerebrovascular surgery, endovascular neurosurgery, and complex spine care in India.

About Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences

Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) is a dedicated center for neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, neuro-oncology, endovascular neurosurgery, stereotactic radiosurgery, and neurocritical care in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. Equipped with advanced technology including neuronavigation, hybrid operating room capabilities, intraoperative neuromonitoring, and minimally invasive surgical platforms, the institute provides comprehensive brain, spine, and nerve care under one roof.

Media Contact

Dr. Rao's Hospital – International Institute of Neurosciences

12-19-67, Old Bank Road, Kothapet,
Guntur, Andhra Pradesh 522001, India

Phone: +91 90100 56444
Email: info@drraoshospitals.com
Website: https://drraoshospitals.com

Mohana Rao Patibandla
Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP
+91 90100 56444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X

Brain tumor treatment at Dr. Rao's Hospital - International Institute of Neurosciences

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Rao's Hospital Strengthens Multidisciplinary Neuro-Oncology Care in South India

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.