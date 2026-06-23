Bio-Based Structural Wood Adhesives For Modular Construction Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 9% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Bio-Based Structural Wood Adhesives For Modular Construction Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for bio-based structural wood adhesives used in modular construction has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by increasing environmental awareness and shifting construction practices. These adhesives, derived from renewable resources, are playing an important role in the development of sustainable and efficient building methods. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional trends, and future outlook for this evolving industry.

Bio-Based Structural Wood Adhesives for Modular Construction Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for bio-based structural wood adhesives in modular construction has seen robust growth over the past few years. It is projected to rise from $1.03 billion in 2025 to $1.13 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This upward trend during the historic period has been driven by the expansion of traditional timber construction methods, a growing need for cost-effective wood bonding solutions, increased plywood and engineered wood production, heightened environmental concerns about petrochemical adhesives, and early-stage research into bio-based resins.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its strong expansion, reaching $1.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.9%. Factors supporting this growth include the rising use of sustainable, eco-friendly building materials, growing popularity of modular and prefabricated construction systems, expansion of cross-laminated timber and mass timber projects, improvements in bio-polymer chemistry enhancing adhesive performance, and stricter regulations on formaldehyde and volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions in construction products. Key trends forecasted for this period involve increasing use of lignin-based adhesives in engineered wood bonding, soy-based bio-adhesives in cross-laminated timber production, demand for low-VOC and formaldehyde-free structural adhesives, wider application of bio-based adhesives in prefab wall and floor panels, and focus on developing high-performance bio-polymer adhesives for load-bearing wood structures.

Understanding Bio-Based Structural Wood Adhesives and Their Role in Modular Construction

Bio-based structural wood adhesives are bonding agents made from renewable biological materials that provide strong adhesion for engineered wood components. These adhesives are specifically formulated to offer durability, high load-bearing capacity, and resistance to environmental stressors, making them suitable for modern prefabricated building approaches. By reducing dependence on petrochemical-based adhesives, they contribute to more sustainable construction practices and help lower overall environmental impact.

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Sustainability as a Key Driver in the Bio-Based Structural Wood Adhesives Market

One of the primary factors fueling growth in the bio-based structural wood adhesives market is the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices. Sustainable construction focuses on reducing environmental harm through the use of low-carbon materials, improved energy efficiency, and better resource management. As regulatory bodies and industry stakeholders place greater emphasis on lowering carbon emissions, there is growing adoption of eco-friendly building products. Bio-based structural wood adhesives meet this need by offering renewable and low-emission bonding solutions that maintain structural integrity while minimizing environmental footprints.

Industry data highlights this trend—for instance, in February 2024, the US Green Building Council reported a 9% increase in LEED certifications in 2023 compared to the previous year, including 21 new certifications for single-family homes. Additionally, new LEED project registrations surged by 51%, signaling a strong market push toward greener building practices. This growing preference for sustainable construction methods is directly supporting the expansion of the bio-based structural wood adhesives market.

Regional Focus and Growth Patterns in Bio-Based Structural Wood Adhesives

In 2025, Europe held the largest share of the bio-based structural wood adhesives market for modular construction, reflecting the region’s advanced adoption of green building standards and environmental regulations. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by rising construction activity, increasing awareness of sustainable materials, and expanding markets for modular and mass timber buildings.

The market report covers key geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global market dynamics and regional opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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