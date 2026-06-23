Dry Screw Vacuum Pump Market Positioned For Sustained Growth At 8% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Dry Screw Vacuum Pump Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dry screw vacuum pump market has been steadily expanding, reflecting its growing importance across various industrial sectors. As industries increasingly prioritize clean and efficient vacuum solutions, this market is set to experience continued growth and innovation in the coming years. Here’s a detailed look at its size, growth drivers, leading regions, and future prospects.

Dry Screw Vacuum Pump Market Size and Projected Growth

The market for dry screw vacuum pumps has seen significant growth recently. It is forecasted to increase from $1.35 billion in 2025 to $1.46 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This upward trend over the past years is largely due to the rise in industrial automation within manufacturing plants, heightened demand for contaminant-free vacuum conditions in semiconductor manufacturing, expanded use in chemical processing industries, growth in food and beverage packaging applications, and a shift toward oil-free industrial equipment.

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Looking ahead, the dry screw vacuum pump market is expected to grow even stronger, reaching $2.05 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8%. The forecasted expansion is supported by increased investments in cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication facilities, a growing need for energy-efficient vacuum systems in industrial settings, wider adoption of dry vacuum technology in biotechnology, the integration of smart monitoring features in vacuum pumps, and a focus on sustainable, low-emission manufacturing equipment. Key trends anticipated during this period include rising demand for contamination-free vacuum processing, adoption of energy-saving dry vacuum pumps, preference for low-maintenance industrial vacuum machinery, expanded use of corrosion-resistant dry screw pumps in chemical industries, and more frequent deployment of high-vacuum multi-stage pump systems in precision manufacturing.

Understanding Dry Screw Vacuum Pump Technology

A dry screw vacuum pump is a positive displacement pump that uses two interlocking screw rotors to compress and move gases without requiring any lubricating or sealing fluids inside the pumping chamber. These screws rotate in opposite directions, trapping gas in the space between the threads and pump casing, while gradually decreasing its volume to create a vacuum. This dry operation prevents contamination and generally leads to lower maintenance demands than traditional oil-sealed vacuum pumps.

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Primary Factors Fueling Market Growth in Dry Screw Vacuum Pumps

One of the main growth drivers for the dry screw vacuum pump market is the surging demand from semiconductor manufacturing. This sector involves highly controlled fabrication processes like etching, deposition, and lithography, all of which require ultra-clean vacuum environments. The rapid expansion of advanced electronics and digital infrastructure, fueled by technologies such as AI, 5G, and high-performance computing, has accelerated chip production and increased material needs. As semiconductor fabrication processes become more complex and larger in scale, there is a stronger demand for dependable, oil-free vacuum systems that maintain precise low-pressure and contamination-free conditions at every production stage.

Supporting this, in March 2026, the Semiconductor Industry Association reported global semiconductor sales of $82.5 billion for January 2026, which is a 46.1% increase compared to $56.5 billion in January 2025. This substantial growth in semiconductor manufacturing directly drives the demand for dry screw vacuum pumps.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Forecasts

In 2025, North America held the position of the largest market for dry screw vacuum pumps. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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