Bedsores Pressure Sores Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 23% CAGR Through 2030

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The Business Research Company's Bedsores Pressure Sores Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for bedsores and pressure sores has experienced remarkable growth recently, driven by various healthcare and demographic factors. As awareness and medical advancements continue to improve, this sector is set to expand even further, reflecting both the challenges and innovations in managing wound care effectively.

Strong Growth Trajectory for the Bedsores Pressure Sores Market Size

The bedsores pressure sores market has seen rapid expansion, growing from $2.78 billion in 2025 to $3.44 billion in 2026, with a striking compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7%. This rise during the historical period can be linked to several key factors including an aging population requiring extended care, a surge in chronic diseases and immobility, increased hospital admissions and surgeries, heightened awareness about pressure ulcer prevention, and the broadening of healthcare infrastructure and rehabilitation facilities.

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Future Growth Outlook and Market Size Projections for Bedsores Pressure Sores

Looking ahead, the bedsores pressure sores market is projected to continue its exponential growth, reaching $8.11 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 23.9%. This anticipated expansion is fueled by the growing use of smart patient monitoring systems, greater investments in cutting-edge wound care technologies, the rise of home healthcare services, and the escalating need for pressure redistribution mattresses and cushions. Notable trends expected to shape the market include higher demand for innovative pressure ulcer prevention methods, increased utilization of specialized wound dressings, a stronger focus on early detection and continuous monitoring, expansion of home-based bedsore management solutions, and a preference for more comfortable, pressure-relieving support surfaces.

Understanding Bedsores and Their Causes

Bedsores, also called pressure sores or pressure ulcers, are injuries localized to the skin and underlying tissue caused by prolonged pressure, often combined with friction or shear forces. These wounds typically form over bony areas where soft tissues are compressed between the bone and an external surface, leading to restricted blood flow, tissue ischemia, and ultimately, the breakdown of skin and underlying tissues if the pressure is not relieved.

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Key Drivers Behind Market Growth in Bedsores and Pressure Sores

A major factor propelling the bedsores pressure sores market is the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses. Chronic diseases, which need ongoing medical management, include conditions like diabetes mellitus—a metabolic disorder marked by elevated blood sugar levels that can impair circulation and delay wound healing. The rise in chronic diseases is influenced by aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and growing obesity rates worldwide. Products designed to prevent and treat bedsores help patients with chronic conditions by protecting the skin from breakdown, minimizing pressure-related injuries, and promoting faster healing through advanced dressings, mattresses, and pressure relief devices.

Supporting Data Highlighting Chronic Disease Impact on the Market

For example, in April 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a US government agency, reported that in 2023, 76.4% of US adults—equivalent to 194 million individuals—had at least one chronic condition. Among these adults, the prevalence was 59.5% for younger adults, 78.4% for middle-aged adults, and 93.0% for older adults. This widespread presence of chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus significantly drives the demand for bedsores and pressure sores products.

Geographic Market Leadership and Growth Hotspots

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bedsores pressure sores market, reflecting its advanced healthcare infrastructure and high awareness levels. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to be the most rapidly growing market during the coming years. The comprehensive market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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